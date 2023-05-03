Rockliff was not handed a blank cheque

MY faith was restored in PM Albanese and his government when the basics of the $240 million federal grant were detailed by Infrastructure Minister Catherine King.
Jeremy Rockliff was not handed a cheque. Before seeing the money he must undertake a series of intensive investigations, and return with a detailed "urban renewal" plan for Macquarie Point. This will contain proper costings for a port upgrade to berth the RSV Nuyina, a community/private housing development, and a reconciliation site acceptable to First Nations groups. Our Premier must engage the HCC, the Regatta Association and the RSL to accommodate their requirements.
Simultaneously, a comprehensive transport system covering both land and water must not only to get the 23,000 patrons in and out of a stadium, but unblock the traffic snarl which clogs the area every weekday.
This will be a unique experience for a Liberal government which is big on trumpeted announcements and photo opps, but tardy on delivering properly conceived and costed projects.
After seeing his last $50 million go down the drain, Mr Albanese will be wanting value for money before he hands over more Federal cash for Mac Point.
What the Tasmanian taxpayer eventually stumps up is anybody's guess - but the history of past blowouts suggests $375 million will be just the deposit. Greg Pullen, Miena
PREMIER Rockliff and co have ridden rough-shod over the Tasmanian people, when it comes to the development of a new AFL stadium in Hobart. The apparent need to include a new stadium for Tasmania to obtain an AFL licence, is purely based on a brain fade by ex Premier Gutwein. The transition to obtaining the licence would have progressed smoothly without a new stadium and brought public acceptance along with it, as we already have two AFL approved grounds here. The unilateral decision made by the Liberal government has made it a completely divisive issue now. Where's the community consultation here and more still, a transparent and consultative approach to all stakeholders? We still haven't established a proper design for this concrete monolith. I'm told the entire foreshore will be taken over for apartments for the well-heeled, thus stopping walkers, fishermen and boating access. There's of course conflict with the Regatta Assn, the RSL and others in regards inappropriate planning for the site. I'm also informed that the recently completed car park at Macquarie Point and funded by the Hobart City Council for well over $1M, will now have a roadway driven through it by TasPorts? If we're planning for a 2028 opening forget it, as there are a multitude of costly actions needed to be resolved first. It appears this whole process is becoming a dog's breakfast. Where's the real cost, real plan, transparency and stakeholder considerations? Raymond Harvey, Claremont
IN London, on the morning of June 2, 1953, my parents sat with friends intently watching a black and white image on a television screen the size of a dinner plate. The Archbishop of Canterbury was placing a crown on the head of a young queen, Elizabeth II.
Fast-forward 25 years. In newsreel footage I watched as thousands raced through flagged-bedecked streets to Buckingham Palace to witness the royal party coming out onto the balcony. Beside the queen stood a tiny figure, barely as tall as the balcony rail: Prince Charles.
Fast forward 70 years. This year, on Saturday May 6, my family and I will sit before a wide flat-screen television in one of the king's former colonies and watch that child, now a grandfather, crowned king. This religious ceremony is based on tradition and continuity dating back 1,000 years. It has no constitutional value, it is not required and if we didn't do it Charles would still be king. During this ceremony, Charles promises to uphold law and justice with mercy. In this uncertain world this rite of passage, done with the splendour that Brits do so well, is, to me, like a steadying hand. It confirms that tradition and continuity still have a place in this world. And it is a promise that fundamental values like law, justice and mercy do matter. Bruce Webb, Launceston
A pioneer of Australian music, including bands such as Carson, the Dingoes and the Big Combo has died, aged 75.
His musical talents have evidently been passed on to one of his sons, Ambrose Kenny-Smith of band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.
Smith may have "Gone Out West" for the last time, but his musical legacy will live forever. Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
