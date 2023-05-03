Rockliff was not handed a blank cheque

PREMIER Rockliff and co have ridden rough-shod over the Tasmanian people, when it comes to the development of a new AFL stadium in Hobart. The apparent need to include a new stadium for Tasmania to obtain an AFL licence, is purely based on a brain fade by ex Premier Gutwein. The transition to obtaining the licence would have progressed smoothly without a new stadium and brought public acceptance along with it, as we already have two AFL approved grounds here. The unilateral decision made by the Liberal government has made it a completely divisive issue now. Where's the community consultation here and more still, a transparent and consultative approach to all stakeholders? We still haven't established a proper design for this concrete monolith. I'm told the entire foreshore will be taken over for apartments for the well-heeled, thus stopping walkers, fishermen and boating access. There's of course conflict with the Regatta Assn, the RSL and others in regards inappropriate planning for the site. I'm also informed that the recently completed car park at Macquarie Point and funded by the Hobart City Council for well over $1M, will now have a roadway driven through it by TasPorts? If we're planning for a 2028 opening forget it, as there are a multitude of costly actions needed to be resolved first. It appears this whole process is becoming a dog's breakfast. Where's the real cost, real plan, transparency and stakeholder considerations? Raymond Harvey, Claremont

