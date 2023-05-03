Launceston art gallery Sawtooth ARI returns with a fresh exhibition opening Friday, showcasing works from an array of local and mainland artists under a "secret" underlying theme.
Launceston artist Deb Malor said her exhibition titled The River/The Water/The Creek reflected on her memories of waterways in New South Wales and Tasmania, and the effects colonisation had on them.
"The River Tamar, the Y water and Vegetable Creek, each one of them has been really severely affected by colonisation," Ms Malor said.
"The Y water and Vegetable Creek were both completely stuffed by tin mining for example."
The individual portraits are made from a variety of materials, including Ms Malor's handmade ink.
"The zinc I made out of introduced species and all sorts of really nasty weedy sort of things," she said.
Across from the portraits are long strips of paper smeared in ink and upon a closer look, reveals stamps of maps.
"I tend to make artists books which is why things are in series and long strips," she said.
"I'm also addicted to maps, the mapping from a past life comes out a lot."
Sawtooth ARI director Zara Sully said they were looking forward to hearing visitors' thoughts on how the exhibition pieces were tied together.
"Secretly, there is very much an underlying theme that I don't want to reveal," they said.
"I'm curious to see if our audience will kind of piece that together."
She said alongside Ms Malor were Dean and Rex Greeno, a father-son duo.
"The Greeno's are an incredibly important family to the Tasmanian Indigenous practices, and they'll be doing a collaborative exhibition."
Also exhibiting are Emma Pinsent and Billie Baker from the Northern Rivers region on the mainland with their work A Leaky Exchange, and Travis Bell with his exhibition Clay on the cutting maw, inspired by Sawtooth's environment which is reflected in his ceramic making.
The exhibition opens Friday at 6pm, and will run for six weeks.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
