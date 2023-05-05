Launceston City returned to winning ways as cross-town rivals Launceston United continued their search for a first NPL Tasmania point.
Keen to bounce back from frustrating back-to-back league and cup defeats to Clarence, City recorded their fourth win from six games on Friday night with a 3-1 defeat of a hard-working United outfit who are better than a -16 goal difference suggests.
Coach Daniel Syson has got City playing a calm, methodical style with Will Humphrey deploying the unflustered composure he developed at Northern Rangers and Riverside.
City dominated the early exchanges and although familiar target Toby Simeoni had to settle for a place on the bench, his regular strike partners were causing plenty of problems.
Mason Smith, Toby Anderson and Stef Tantari each looked lively and it wasn't long before Joel Stone was warming both the keeper's hands and the ref's ears.
City enjoyed prolonged spells of possession but the hosts' resolve was matched by the visitors' resilience.
Fernando Munoz might not have equal cattle at his disposal but sets up a well organised team which has frequently kept pace with more experienced teams this season, only to get overrun when superior fitness kicks in late on.
In this contest they stayed on level terms for 37 minutes but were 3-0 down within the next 10.
Anderson broke the deadlock with a splendid header from Tantari's cross before Humphrey doubled the lead from the penalty spot - making up for his Lakoseljac Cup miss against Zebras and having the confidence to go for the same bottom right-hand corner.
Smith rifled in the third soon after the break but United hit straight back with a clinical move through the heart of the home defence.
Connor Reading's throughball was redirected by Aidan Rigby and clinically dispatched by English import David Owusu.
Only the excellence of City keeper Lachie Clark prevented United making further inroads, producing a majestic save to keep out Owusu's header.
And as the visitors grew in confidence late on, Owusu saw a couple of other chances come and go.
Although earlier heavy rain did not return, there wasn't quite the turnout of two previous Northern derbies with many of those present wisely clustering around the popular Prospect Park firepits.
In the teams' earlier under-21 match-up, City banked their third win of the campaign.
Tito Brown and Arpan Rai scored the late goals in a 2-0 triumph against winless United who were reduced to 10 men by the dismissal of Dimitris Theodorou.
Elsewhere in NPL Tasmania, Glenorchy defeated Clarence 1-0 at KGV.
In the Women's Super League, a hat-trick for Laura Davis, brace for Cara Lashmar and single for Danielle Kannegiesser had Kingborough 6-0 up inside 40 minutes before Daisy Parsell and Holly Ayton restored some pride for bottom-placed Taroona.
