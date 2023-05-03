As Tasmania's entry into the AFL became official, figures of the sporting landscape took to social media to express their thoughts.
Hugh Greenwood, North Melbourne AFL player - Incredible. What a day!!
Mitch Robinson, former Carlton and Brisbane AFL player - WE BLOODY DID IT! 19TH TEAM IN THE AFL. What a day
Jamie Cox, Sheffield Shield games record-holder - Congrats to all who believed that this day would come and who pursued it with passion and true Tassie grit. Look out AFL we're coming to claim our rightful place!
Carl Saunder, former TSL general manager - We're on the Map!! A life changing moment for our state and the people of Tasmania!! Well done to all involved!!
James Henderson, Tasmanian AFL taskforce member - My earliest childhood memories are from this amazing ground in Hobart that today becomes the backdrop for the announcement of a lifelong dream for Tasmania to have its own @AFL team. Congrats @BelieveTasmania and everyone that has played their part in making this happen."
Courtney Webb, former Carlton AFLW player and current SA Scorpion - Amazing day for our little state. What I would have done to see this 10 years ago and how different life could be.
Christine Finnegan, co-chief executive of Tasmania JackJumpers - We're thrilled that the AFL have finally recognised the value of having Tasmania on the national sporting stage, the rich sporting history of the State is being celebrated and the voices of Tasmanians are being heard.
We believe the JackJumpers have created a powerful blueprint for expansion sporting teams in any league and we look forward to sharing our insights with the new AFL administration.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.