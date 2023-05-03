The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

Brad Green, Mitch Robinson and more react to Tasmanian AFL news

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
May 3 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Premier Will Hodgman, Tasmanian expat Courtney Webb and former Brisbane Lion Mitch Robinson. Pictures by Phillip Biggs, Rick Smith and Scott Gelston
Former Premier Will Hodgman, Tasmanian expat Courtney Webb and former Brisbane Lion Mitch Robinson. Pictures by Phillip Biggs, Rick Smith and Scott Gelston

As Tasmania's entry into the AFL became official, figures of the sporting landscape took to social media to express their thoughts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.