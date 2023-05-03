The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Police

Shyanne-Lee Tatnell has been missing in Launceston since April 30

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated May 3 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shyanne-Lee Tatnell was last seen near Henry Street, Launceston on April 30. Pictures supplied by Tasmania Police
Shyanne-Lee Tatnell was last seen near Henry Street, Launceston on April 30. Pictures supplied by Tasmania Police

Police have repeated their calls for information as the search for a teenage girl missing since Sunday, April 30 continues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.