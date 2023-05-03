A Tasmanian couple donated the largest single donation to scholarships ever received by the University of Tasmania, which will allow students from the West, North-West and King Island to study at the University in any discipline.
For Dr Ian and Jill Wilson, university scholarships paved the way to greater opportunities, something they now wish to share with the next generation of students.
Dr Wilson said the Jill and Ian Wilson Scholarship, which would continue in perpetuity, stemmed from a desire to give back in some way.
"Both Jill and I were scholarship recipients and without these scholarships we wouldn't have been able to attend university," he said.
READ MORE: AFL presidents vote on Tasmanian licence
"We would like to see students take new ideas back to their communities and become local leaders, whether as nurses, school teachers, scientists, engineers, professionals, primary producers or business people."
Thanks to the donation, each recipient will receive $10,000 per year for the duration of their degree, and it is initially planned for three students to receive the scholarship each year.
Ian, who graduated from the University of Tasmania with Honours in Science in 1972 followed by a PhD in Physics in 1977, worked as a physicist at CSIRO and worked his way up to Chief Research Scientist and Deputy Chief of his division.
Jill taught English and French at Smithton High School and later retrained as a librarian, where she went on to work at the University's Morris Miller Library, before becoming the acquisitions librarian at the State Library of Victoria.
Although she had a scholarship to study teaching at the University, she didn't have income or a scholarship during her retraining.
"I ate a lot of tomato soup and lived in a big share house, I needed a student loan at one point," she said.
"I hope the students who receive our scholarship will be passionate about their subjects and can spend more time studying and less time working part time," she said.
Vice-Chancellor Professor Rufus Black said the generosity of Ian and Jill was both inspirational and humbling.
"This endowment will support hundreds of future students at the University of Tasmania and will deliver tangible benefits for those students and indeed for the State for many years to come," Professor Black said.
The Jill and Ian Wilson Scholarships will be open for the first applicants later this year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.