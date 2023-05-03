The Examiner
Ian and Jill Wilson scholarship the largest single donation to UTAS

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated May 3 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 2:00pm
Ian and Jill Wilson at Auckland Island during a bird-photography trip to Macquarie Island and the islands of the New Zealand sub-Antarctic in January 2014. Photo supplied
A Tasmanian couple donated the largest single donation to scholarships ever received by the University of Tasmania, which will allow students from the West, North-West and King Island to study at the University in any discipline.

