High-tech school zone signs have been rolled out across the state, offering a high-visibility reminder of variable speed limits to motorists.
A Department of State Growth spokesperson said 158 signs had been replaced in North East Tasmania, with about 600 being installed across the state.
"The old signs had reached the end of their serviceable life, and needed to be replaced," the spokesperson said.
"The new solar powered electric signs are more reliable than older versions, and able to be monitored in real time from the Traffic Management Centre.
"Electric signs are preferred over static school speed zone signs as they can be or turned on or off automatically to coincide with school speed zone times."
The connection to the centre in Hobart allows remote diagnostics and fault management, and each sign has a battery backup to ensure continuous operation.
Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Michael Ferguson said the project, jointly funded by the Australian and Tasmanian governments, showed road safety was taken seriously.
"Road safety in school zones is a high priority and electronic signs help keep drivers aware of changed conditions such as the reduced speed during peak school drop off and pickup times," he said.
"The signs can also relay important information about vehicle and pedestrian traffic which will help manage the road environment better."
School zone speed limits are set at 40kmh, and Road Safety Advisory Council chairman Scott Tilyard said this had been done with children's safety in mind.
"The risk of seriously injuring or killing a child in a crash reduces considerably when driving speeds are lowered," Mr Tilyard said
"School children are still developing their knowledge and awareness of roads, cars and how to cross safely.
"Drivers should always obey the 40kmh school zones speed limit even if they can't see children, as the view of children may be obstructed by bushes or parked cars."
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils.
