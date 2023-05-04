The Examiner
Solar powered and network connected signs are now operational in Launceston

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated May 4 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 12:00pm
New solar-powered school zone signs, which only switch on as needed have been installed across Tasmania. Picture by Joe Colbrook
High-tech school zone signs have been rolled out across the state, offering a high-visibility reminder of variable speed limits to motorists.

