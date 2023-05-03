Labor has condemned the closure of a private hospital in Hobart, saying it will put stress on the state's already strained mental health resources.
The St Helens Private Hospital is set to close in June, leaving the state with 31 fewer mental health beds, including an eight-bed mother and baby unit for those needing help with sleep and post-natal mental health problems.
Labor Health spokesperson Anita Dow highlighted the importance of the service provided by the hospital.
"Mental health is a massive challenge in all of our communities across the state," she said.
"These beds are incredibly important to the community. I know from personal experience that the mother and baby unit is really beneficial. We need to make sure that this service can continue in public service."
While the closure concerned mental health advocates across the state, Mental Health Council of Tasmania chief executive Connie Digolis said the government could use the closure as a positive opportunity.
"There has been a very public outpouring of love for the hospital, especially the mother-baby unit, and that is something we need to take note of," she said.
"The closure highlights the fantastic work of the staff and the services provided by the staff, and opens the debate whether these services should only exist in the private sector."
Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said work was underway to ensure people could still access mental health services, including plans to establish a public mother-baby unit in the Tasmanian Health Service.
