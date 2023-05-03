The Examiner
Labor condemns the closure of St Helens Private Hospital

By Stephanie Dalton
Updated May 4 2023 - 6:36pm, first published May 3 2023 - 1:11pm
Labor has condemned the closure of a private hospital in Hobart, saying it will put stress on the state's already strained mental health resources.

