The use of the Aboriginal name for Tasmania, Lutruwita, would not be readily available for Tasmania's new AFL team without agreement from the Aboriginal community, according to the Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania.
Chair for Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania Michael Mansell said there had been discussions over using Aboriginal names to overcome the north and south divide for some time.
"No doubt that's filtered through to the AFL, but they would need to sit down with Aboriginal people and talk about it," Mr Mansell said.
He said many felt the Aboriginal name for Tasmania added a unique cultural sentiment to a football team that other AFL clubs did not have.
"We have a long way to go and if the AFL or those in charge of getting the new Tasmanian club up and running are interested in using an Aboriginal name for the new club, they need to be aware of the cultural and intellectual rights that are sensitive to the Aboriginal community, and protocols that would need to be heeded."
"I have no doubt the use of Aboriginal language, likely Lutruwita, will be put forward at some point."
AFL Chief executive officer Gillon McLachlan said the AFL had not explored the possibility at this stage but that anything was possible.
"I think that's the beauty of where we're at the moment in that there are no bad ideas as everyone starts to explore," Mr McLachlan said.
"Colours, names, songs; in the end football clubs are emotional beasts and we're at the starting line for this, it'll be amazing."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.