The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

No Aboriginal name in Tassie AFL team without approval first

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated May 4 2023 - 11:36am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AFL chief executive officer Gillon McLachlan. Picture by Rod Thompson
AFL chief executive officer Gillon McLachlan. Picture by Rod Thompson

The use of the Aboriginal name for Tasmania, Lutruwita, would not be readily available for Tasmania's new AFL team without agreement from the Aboriginal community, according to the Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.