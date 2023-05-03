Leaders from Launceston and North Launceston have agreed Tasmanian people need to be in charge of the state's AFL side.
Blues director of football Scott Stephens and Bombers president Thane Brady both highlighted the importance of having knowledgeable Tasmanians steering the ship.
"We need people with blood ties to Tassie, skin in the game, that are actually making the decisions for this club and its future because what underpins this AFL team is what's critical to grassroots level," Stephens said.
"It's great that we've got this team because that gives the kids the aspiration.
"But what's more important is where we get to with grassroots footy and junior footy, leading into whether it's a State League or regional footy and then a VFL team that supports it, or a tier-two Australia-wide competition that supports it."
Brady added: "We must invest adequately in competitions below VFL just as they have in Queensland that allow development opportunities for those overlooked in the draft year.
"AFL funds allocated to setting up talent academies should form the basis of statewide talent competitions, junior through to senior, managed by current TSL clubs and two new licences offered on the North-West Coast.
"Without talented players facing the best competition available week-in, week-out our development programs will fall short. In a small-population state like ours, that's why we travel to find the best opposition."
Stephens, who has had a long career in Tasmanian football including more than 300 games of senior football for Launceston and six years of Tasmanian Devils VFL representation, did not sugarcoat his views on the current landscape.
He said "footy is on its knees" in Tasmania at the moment but this move will be a real boost for the upcoming generation.
"Just like the JackJumpers have done [to basketball], it's going to reignite their love for footy and give them a direct pathway from Auskick, junior footy into representative footy and to AFL and it's all in our backyard," Stephens said.
"From that perspective, it's what our kids need because there's a missing generation of footballers in Tasmania over the last 20 years.
"You feel for some of the footballers over the last few years to have not had these opportunities and you've only got to look at your tier-two comps across the country.
"We've got players in South Australia to Victoria, up in Queensland playing in their state comps looking for better competitions to give themselves a pathway to get a mature-age opportunity. but this decision gives that next generation coming through the opportunity to do it from their own backyard."
Brady stressed the importance of getting things right this time around, following the Tasmanian VFL side's departure from the league in 2008.
"The biggest risk is falling into the trap of repeating the same mistakes that caused the last VFL team to fail," Brady said.
"We can't be Hobart-centric and the AFL doesn't know best."
Stephens said the team should be based in the state's capital but the fixturing would carry major importance.
"It's how they then distribute the games and the exposure around the rest of the state that will probably put some people's debates at ease."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.