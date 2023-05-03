Bridgenorth coach Oli Cook, also a teacher, proudly wore his Dad's old woolen Tassie guernsey to school on Wednesday and spoke to his students about one of the state's biggest days in sporting history.
The NTFA premier division mentor provided perspective on how the new Tasmanian AFL team could benefit the Apple Isle for more than just the players and staff.
"There's the opportunities for industry professionals to remain in Tasmania and be a part of a professional sporting landscape," he said.
"(That includes) allied health, physios, people in business and marketing, all the community engagement managers that AFL clubs employ along with all the administration roles.
"I look at it from an educational point of view, people who want to go into those roles in professional organisations often have to move away from Tasmania.
"So to give our kids a view of saying these things are actually in Tasmania now with the JackJumpers and the AFL team, I can actually stay here and realise some of these goals."
Cook elaborated on the role of club community engagement managers.
"We've got to realise, this is an AFL team, it's not AFL Tasmania, so AFL Tasmania I imagine will remain and do the work that they do," he said.
"But then on top of that, we're going to have a professional organisation that will also be building their own brand, which means they're going to have to do their own programs in schools and community.
"(That includes) multicultural programs and engagement for kids of Indigenous background and multicultural background.
"That just gets so many more kids interested in the game."
While Cook spoke of the broader impact to community, other coaches wondered how the new Tassie side would impact the NTFA competition.
Deloraine's Nathan Lowe said the state would see a lot more high school kids wanting to play footy again with the introduction of the AFL team.
He wondered whether under-18s would become one statewide competition.
"At the moment you've got TSL teams from the North playing in the STJFL competition down South and then you've got NTFA playing alone up here with some school teams coming in now," he said.
"I just think they need a reshuffle of how that looks and I'll be interested to see what the (competition's) plans are.
"If I was going anywhere, it would be a standalone (statewide) under-18s competition."
South Launceston mentor Jack Maher, who coached the under-18 boys' NTFA representative side last year, also considered the under-18 competition.
"I feel like they may think that it's just going to fix everything," he said.
"But there's still a lot of work to go into community footy.
"And even down to clubs, we need to start working with each other instead of always against each other to a degree.
"Especially around the under-18 (level). We seem to be losing a lot of kids from football just to other things. It's a bit different, I suppose for us growing up it was always footy, footy, footy."
The structure of Tassie football underneath the AFL is a hot topic and Maher gave his take.
"If we're expecting players to step up from NTFA level if there is no TSL model, and expecting them to play VFL, I think we're setting them up to fail," he said.
"There's just got to be a clear direction whether that's back to when we used to have a VFL side and going with that path. I just don't think we can skip any steps because it can be thrown back in our face pretty quickly."
Longford coach Mitch Stagg was over the moon and reflected on the long journey to reach this point.
He said playing for the new team would be something youngsters would aspire to.
"There needs to be a fair amount of resources put back into grassroots football," he said.
"Exactly what that model looks like is yet to be determined. There's obviously an argument for the three regional competitions again, that's a pretty strong voice particularly amongst people in the North."
Stagg spoke highly of the TSL competition but said it had been under-resourced for some time.
"Hopefully with private enterprise and different sponsors that may come on board with the announcement of this AFL team, a bit of that capital can be funded back through grassroots football," he said.
"There's going be a VFL side that will have to support the AFL side as well.
"So it would be nice to have a local competition where the VFL side can draw players from that like we've done in the past with the Devils in the VFL from the mid-late 2000s."
George Town co-coach Joel Coad said it was every young footballer's dream to represent the state.
Coad echoed the sentiment of other coaches describing community footy as needing a shot in the arm.
"We've probably lost more players to guys just not playing footy anymore rather than actually going to other clubs," he said.
"So there will be a bit more excitement around the state about football and hopefully it will draw some players back towards the game instead of other hobbies."
Bracknell coach Corry Goodluck highlighted why it would be positive for Tassie players to have a team in their own backyard.
"We had to send our kids away to interstate to play in the VFL and other leagues to get a look-in whereas now we have it in our own state," he said.
"It's good for those kids, they're getting opportunity now and it's also going to make the competitions, NTFA and State League, a lot stronger with having our own team."
Goodluck said Richmond's Rhyan Mansell and former Hawthorn player Jackson Callow were players that had to go interstate to eventually play AFL.
Hillwood coach Jake Pearce is pumped the next generation will have a team to follow.
"I think Tassie is one big community and I'm really excited to see people get behind it because I'm pretty confident they will," he said.
Pearce is perhaps the most familiar with the under-18s issue as his club had to do away with their under-18s in recent years.
"I believe there are a lot of (NTFA) teams. That's always something that's going to be tough," he said.
"A couple of years ago, we had under-18s and then because we just lost so many players, a lot of our kids were drawn from the under-18s."
Pearce shared his thought process at that time.
"So what I did was (say) okay, we've got a lot of these young kids that are good talented footballers, instead of playing under-18s why not try and play them in the seniors," he said.
"I think the reason why the under-18s is probably starting to struggle a bit is the fact that the senior competition is probably very young.
"As for a solution, I don't know. I think there's a lot of teams, that's probably something you might want to try and (peel) back a bit."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
