Leading apprentice Taylor Johnstone has returned to trackwork after breaking her collarbone but is still a month away from riding in races.
Johnstone was injured in a trackwork fall at Brighton and hasn't ridden since January 22.
She was hoping to be sidelined for no more than three months but her master Leon Wells said it was a bad break and had taken longer than expected to heal.
"She's back at the stables now and has been riding a few work but she won't get a clearance to ride in races before she goes back to the doctor on May 26," Wells said.
Johnstone has ridden 21 winners this season and is still in contention to win the apprentices' premiership.
However she is now six wins behind Chelsea Baker and will have, at most, only 10 meetings to make up the leeway.
She finished third on the premiership table last season with 33 wins, behind Codi Jordan on 61 and Erica Byrne Burke on 46.
Chelsea Baker has a good chance to increase her premiership lead at Spreyton on Sunday when she will have a full book of rides including the in-form Sunshine Moshe.
The former Victorian has the outside barrier and 61kg in the Benchmark 60 Handicap but will get 1.5kg relief with Baker's claim.
And, he is coming off consecutive wins in slightly higher grade, the first at Mowbray on March 29 and the latest on the synthetic track a fortnight ago.
Sunshine Moshe has had four starts for Longford trainer Andrew Roach after he had won races at Wagga and Benalla for Gerald Egan.
"They bred him but were making room for younger horses in the stable and decided to move him on," Roach explained.
"He ran well at his only start on the synthetic in Victoria so I thought we'd him a few runs at Devonport before he goes for a spell."
Sunshine Moshe raced outside the leader last start before hitting the front at the top of the straight and holding off a late challenge from the heavily-backed Tiltherewarsyou.
Melbourne Cup favourite White Marlin surprisingly tasted defeat for the first time last week but it hasn't altered plans for the highly-rated import.
Launceston part-owner Leon Laskey said the five-year-old would press on to the $400,000 Andrew Ramsden Stakes at Flemington on Saturday week when a win would guarantee him a Melbourne Cup start.
After two wins in Ireland and four in Australia, White Marlin was beaten a head as $1.22 favourite in the rescheduled William Newton Handicap at Pakenham last Friday night.
However the Gai Waterhouse/Adrian Bott-trained gelding did finish three lengths in front of the rest of the field and Laskey said connections weren't disappointed with the run.
"We think the weight (60kg) probably got him," he said.
"He went up 6kg on his Easter Cup win and was giving 6.5kg to the winner.
"With the big weight he wasn't able to accelerate like he normally does but he only just got beaten and he was sort of coming back at the winner on the line.
"He will drop in weight in the Andrew Ramden and it's still Gai's plan to go there."
White Marlin will be stepping up from 2000m to 2800m but his record suggests that will suit.
At his only start over the longer trip he won by 5-1/2 lengths at Flemington on Melbourne Cup day.
Bookmakers have eased White Marlin's Melbourne Cup price from $8 to $11 but he still shares the top line of betting with stablemate Goldman, a former Kiwi who is unbeaten in three starts in Australia.
Tasmanian sprinter First Accused ran a game race in the $200,000 Wangoom Handicap at Warrnambool on Wednesday but had to settle for fourth place.
The winner, Outlaw's Revenge, won by 1-1/4 lengths but there was only a length between the next seven horses across the line.
Trainer Scott Brunton will now turn his attention to the final day of the carnival on Thursday when he will have five runners.
Last-start Hobart winners Tsunami Sam ($5.50) and Yarra Master ($7.50) are well in the market for their races while Lucky Lil is $31 and The Executive and Mandela Effect both $41.
Mandela Effect's 12 career wins include races at Flemington, Caulfield and Bendigo but he hasn't won for three years.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
