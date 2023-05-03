Vaping a 'matter of urgency' in state schools

Vaping is becoming a matter of urgency for Tasmania's education department with a working group formed to deal with the issue in state schools.
This week the Federal Government announced a $234 million spend crackdown on e-cigarettes and vaping, where single-use vapes and importation of the products will be banned.
The state's education department would not confirm whether installation of vape detection sensors in school bathrooms has or will occur, but a spokesperson said it is aware of the increasing issues associated with young people and e-cigarettes.
"A Department of Education, Children and Young Persons internal working group has been formed to respond to vaping as a matter of urgency, with a focus on providing support to schools on management and prevention," they said.
"The group is also working closely with Public Health Services. We will continue to work with schools, parents and young people about this issue."
SmokeFree Tasmania founder Kathryn Barnsley said vape detectors were an option for schools to manage vaping but acknowledged they might be costly.
Alternatively, she said using school health nurses to manage the issue of vaping in schools was a good idea.
"School health nurses can help young people quit vaping. One of the things that happens is kids get addicted really fast and then they don't know how to quit," she said.
"If there is a focus on school health nurses I would commend the government for doing that."
Independent Schools Tasmania executive director Tony Crehan said installation of vaping detectors were not a priority at this stage.
"Schools have policy that do not allow students to do vaping at school...it is an issue for the whole society, independent schools included. It is a big problem," he said.
"We have tried to prevent people from taking up smoking and now we have them being tempted into and encouraged to do vaping instead."
The education department spokesperson said the department is also working alongside the Department of Health to develop a smoking prevention package for young people, which formed part of the Tobacco Action Plan.
They said this included a new webpage with information and resources for students, parents and teachers.
