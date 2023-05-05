I've always loved reading newspapers.
Even when I was at school, when I used to load up my push bike to deliver the afternoon Herald through the suburbs of Geelong, I'd sometimes pause for a break at the top of the biggest hill to check the headlines and see what Andy Capp was up to in the comic strip.
Straight out of school, my first job was in classified ads at the Advertiser, where antique hot metal linotypes spent their last months clattering away in a noisy dungeon basement.
And when my first photo was published, I knew newspaper photography was what I wanted to do.
A tri-weekly in country Victoria was home to my first newsroom, now more than 30 years ago.
Every word and image was pored over, scrutinized, and revered almost by the entire community.
And I liked it when my photos were viewed by a wider audience when I moved to regional papers.
It was like having a daily photo exhibition.
But that was when one newspaper cost a plantation tree its life and when a budgie could poop for a month on the one edition.
This is now.
I stumbled out of the front door into the cool darkness last Monday morning to pick up my Harvey Norman catalogue from the footpath where the delivery driver had thrown it.
Thrown?
It glided delicately like an anorexic butterfly, weightless on the breeze.
I could read the back page backwards while reading the front page.
When the classified ad gold mine ran dry, people who get paid a lot more than me had to work out a new way to get people to pay us to tell them what they did yesterday.
Hence the Examiner website and app, the newspaper of the future behind a shiny glass screen.
Packed with features.
Instead of one daily page one headline, we can report as news happens and instantly update as we learn more.
With a photo gallery, readers can see lots of pictures instead of just one.
There are stories and videos from newsrooms around the country in the ACM network.
And best of all, for those people who get paid a lot more than me, there are no printing or distributing costs.
But I'm not convinced.
One of life's great simple pleasures is sitting down to breakfast to read the newspaper.
Smelling the newsprint.
Getting a smudge of black ink on my fingertips.
It's just not the same scrolling through a tiny screen.
Being an old timer newspaper man, I wonder if the best thing a newspaper can do is print a newspaper.
It's the one thing we can do better than the ABC, Seven, or the Vigilante News.
If only people would read it instead of looking at Facebook.
I might be a dinosaur smiling as meteorites rain down around me. But I'll always love reading my newspaper.
- Phillip Biggs
