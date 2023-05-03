The community consultation period for a proposed retreat on Little Dog Island has been extended in response to a request from the Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania.
The development application for a six-bedroom visitor accommodation house on the island, less than a kilometre offshore from Flinders Island, has been advertised with the Flinders Council.
It's advertised period has been extended to May 11.
Proponent Clem Newton-Brown said the extension was made at the request of the Aboriginal Land Council Tasmania because the proposal was advertised over a period where the birding season was on.
"We did not want anyone to feel that they did not have the opportunity to input into the decision making process so we were happy to agree," Mr Newton-Brown said.
An ALCT spokesperson welcomed the extension of the consultation process.
"This extension gives mutton birders the chance to have a say," they said.
"The Rockliff Government has acknowledged Aboriginal heritage protection laws don't actually protect Aboriginal heritage values and it's a complete disgrace that developments like this progress through assessment and approval in the vacuum of effective laws.
"Here we have a cultural land and sea scape important to our story being commercialised by an interstate company. This land should be returned."
Without new laws, they said projects were getting approved under the old act, and values special to Aboriginal people were getting lost.
Mr Newton-Brown said his proposal had gone above and beyond legislative requirements over a two year period of gathering information, consultation and have amended the proposal accordingly.
"We have voluntarily engaged Cultural Heritage Management Australia to research and prepare an Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Assessment which included engaging an Elder to survey the island and consult widely on his findings and proposed recommendations," he said.
He confirmed tourist groups would not be staying at the accommodation during the birding season.
The Flinders Island Aboriginal Association Inc has come out in support of the proposal, Mr Newton-Brown says.
The proposal is on freehold private land, which is controlled by a planning scheme that permits tourism uses and residential accommodation.
Whist traditionally the island has been used by amateur birders, there is no regulation preventing a landowner from denying access.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.