Launceston's city centre has been recognised as one of the nation's best after being named a finalist for the Best Regional Main Street or Town Centre in the Mainstreet Australia Awards.
The Mainstreet Australia Awards recognise and celebrate the achievements of the people, programs, and organisations that ensure the ongoing success and survival of Australia's main streets.
Launceston Central City executive officer Amanda McEvoy said she was thrilled for Launceston to be recognised as a finalist.
"A town's centre or main street is integral to the economic, social, and environmental success of that community, so it is so important to make sure they are healthy and vibrant," she said.
"And really, Launceston has got a beating heart and is a really special place, so we want to showcase that.
"Activating and promoting central Launceston is the core of what we do, so we are excited to have our efforts recognised by Mainstreet Australia."
Launceston Central City was also named as a finalist for the Best Main Street Place Activation, Event or Initiative, and Best Traditional/Digital Marketing.
"We are so incredibly proud that our food festival NORTH festival has been acknowledged among the best main street place activations and events," Ms McEvoy said.
"And the branding and marketing for FIRE & FOG, our winter event with fire pits, food vans, music, kids and teen entertainment, is a finalist in the traditional and digital marketing category.
"We developed it entirely in-house, so it is exciting to get recognition for that."
Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said he was delighted at the news that Launceston's city centre has been recognised as one of the nation's best.
"This nomination is a testament to all the incredible work that the team at Launceston Central City do to promote our CBD - they certainly do a tremendous job," he said.
"When I walk the streets and talk to business owners and operators, I am constantly amazed at the level of pride people have in our city and the incredible collaboration I see between our community groups.
The award winners will be announced in Melbourne on Friday, May 19.
