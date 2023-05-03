The Examiner
Launceston named finalist for the Best Regional Main Street or Town Centre

By Stephanie Dalton
Updated May 3 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 5:00pm
Launceston's CBD has been named finalist for the Best Regional Main Street or Town Centre. Picture by Paul Scambler
Launceston's city centre has been recognised as one of the nation's best after being named a finalist for the Best Regional Main Street or Town Centre in the Mainstreet Australia Awards.

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

