The Examiner
Home/National Sport/AFL

AFL reveals how it plans to get Tasmanians drafted

HS
By Hamish Spence
Updated May 3 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania's new AFL team will change the way the state's most promising new players are developed. Picture by Hamish Spence.
Tasmania's new AFL team will change the way the state's most promising new players are developed. Picture by Hamish Spence.

The AFL will introduce talent academies in three major regions across Tasmania in a bid to get more local kids playing at the elite level.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HS

Hamish Spence

Journalist at The Examiner

Hamish Spence is a journalist for The Examiner based in Hobart. Before joining The Examiner he worked for News Corp in Melbourne and covered Canberra and Orange for 10 News First. Born and raised in Tasmania, Hamish is committed to covering the important issues in his home state. Any story tips or ideas can be sent to: hamish.spence@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.