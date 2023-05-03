The AFL will introduce talent academies in three major regions across Tasmania in a bid to get more local kids playing at the elite level.
AFL chief executive officer Gillon McLachlan made the announcement as part of the league's unveiling of a long-awaited Tasmanian AFL team on Wednesday.
Despite being a football heartland, Tasmania has struggled to produce AFL players in recent times with only 15 men drafted since 2015.
But McLachlan was optimistic that more Tasmanians would now enter the league and said the goal should be that those men and women are playing for their home team.
This will be done, in part, through elite junior academies which will identify and develop the state's rising stars.
"Academies in all the three football regions in the north, the north-west and in the south," McLachlan said.
"Those academies will be well funded with an aspiration that those boys and girls can be playing for their own Tasmanian team."
He expressed confidence that more kids would take up the game now they have something in front of them to aspire towards.
"We know from our own experience and in others markets, you can put as much money in at the community level ... but without that elite team they can touch and feel that aspiration is just much harder," McLachlan said.
The state has not produced a first round pick in the men's competition since 2018 when Tarryn Thomas and Chayce Jones were both taken in the top 10.
Undrafted players out of the Tasmania Devils program also face the reality of having to move interstate to push their AFL and AFLW chances as club recruiters do not recognise the state's local leagues as a viable pathway.
McLachlan said he could see a Tasmanian team entering the VFL from early as 2025.
Hamish Spence is a journalist for The Examiner based in Hobart. Before joining The Examiner he worked for News Corp in Melbourne and covered Canberra and Orange for 10 News First. Born and raised in Tasmania, Hamish is committed to covering the important issues in his home state. Any story tips or ideas can be sent to: hamish.spence@austcommunitymedia.com.au
