Peter Hudson is looking forward to the day when Hawthorn plays Tasmania in an AFL grand final and he has to choose who to support.
One of four Tasmanian legends in the Australian Football Hall of Fame, the former Hawk has been following his home state's AFL push for decades and doubted whether Wednesday's announcement of a team might ever happen.
"I did not think 25 years ago when Jim Bacon was Premier and we started a push for one game in Tasmania that one day we'd have eight games a season," he said." If someone had told me that I'd have said 'You've got to be joking'. So to think Tasmania will have our own team just takes it up another level.
"All the people I've spoken to for so long - whether Tasmanian or not - feel that Tasmania should have a team and now that the decision has been made, it's up to us all to put our shoulder to the wheel to make it work.
"The bottom line for me is that a lot of people wanted a Tasmanian team in the AFL and a lot are not Tasmanian but thought morally it should happen, and all those people will be happy now."
The New Norfolk-born four-time Coleman Medallist and 1971 Premiership winner saw a Tasmanian AFL team as an opportunity to both grow and celebrate the game in his home state.
A Tasmanian Football Hall of Fame icon and member of both Hawthorn and Tasmanian teams of the century, Hudson encouraged all footy fans in the state to get behind the new team, even those with existing allegiances.
"My attitude is that we Tasmanians have got to make the most of this opportunity.
"For me, it must benefit all football in Tasmania at all levels. I think that's really important and something I feel stronger about than anything.
"We've got a wonderful history of football here - I think back to the great days of the NWFU, NTFA, NTFL, the intrastate games ... they were the halcyon days as far as I'm concerned, and I think that's what we've got to get back to for all people in all towns in the state so they can have their teams and support them and to top it off the state has its own team.
"I think a lot of people who support existing teams now have a second team to support. I'm looking forward to a grand final when Hawthorn plays Tasmania."
Hudson, 77, whose record of 727 goals in 129 Hawthorn games still sees him holding the highest average in AFL/VFL history (5.64), said he did not know "the intricacies" of the proposed stadium and was confident his former club - which has been playing in Tasmania since 2001 - would cope with being evicted.
"All I know is that as time went on it seemed more and more obvious that the stadium would play a huge part in all this. Really it doesn't matter what Peter Hudson or anybody else thinks, the stadium is going to be built so we should all support it.
"I don't know what Hawthorn will be thinking but I think that Hawthorn would have been aware that this day could come and, being a well-run club with some astute people around, I would be very surprised if Hawthorn has not had a plan in mind for if and when this does happen. I think North Melbourne would be the same and also the AFL would have a plan B for North Melbourne and Hawthorn."
On the 54th anniversary of him kicking a career-high 16 goals against Melbourne, Hudson said May 3, 2023, should be remembered as a proud day for his home state.
"It's going to be a huge part of Tasmania's history when we look back and now we've got to do everything we can to make it work.
"When South Melbourne left Melbourne you would have thought it was the end of the world. I remember Swans people saying it would never work. But look at the success they've had in Sydney, so that's what I think about when I hear people being negative about Gold Coast or GWS or Tassie.
"Being Tasmanian, I'm a fan of the JackJumpers in the NBL and the Tigers in the cricket - you can take the boy out of Tassie but you can't take Tassie out of the boy. I feel a sense of pride about everything in Tasmania.
"I've lived in Tasmania most of my life but when I went to a Crimestoppers function in Launceston I bought a trip around the state and enjoyed it so much that when I went back to the same function the next year I bought another one.
"I promote Tasmania as much as I can, not just because I'm Tasmanian but because it's a beautiful place."
