You can trust the District Nurses with your care Advertising Feature

It can be overwhelming when it comes to your care, but by contacting District Nurses, you can ensure the best care from understanding staff. Call them today on 03 6208 0500. Picture supplied.

With a long and proud history, The District Nurses have been providing services to the people of Tasmania for more than 125 years.



CEO, Justine Barwick, attributes their longevity to the dedication of their staff, and their commitment to providing the very best quality of service to clients.

"We're really proud of our history and this business, and we're proud that we have continuously delivered care to meet the needs of Tasmanians. With approximately 185 staff members, I like to say that we're still a major player in the home care sector," she said.

The District Nurses are a provider of home care packages, short-term restorative care, and entry-level support.



They take the time to ensure that they allocate a staff member or a nurse who suits their client or has shared interests, especially when it comes to respite shifts.

With a great team of clinical and non-clinical case managers, The District Nurses work directly with clients to focus on the individual needs and the circumstances of those receiving services.



They're also the oldest district nursing service operating in Australia.

They provide training and opportunities for their staff to advance in the industry, as they strive for excellence and recruit people with shared values.

"We're an impressive bunch of people. When it comes to our staff, it's not just their career, it's their absolute dedication and I see that every day," Justine said.

"We have one of the best retention rates in the industry of staff, we're doing very well. We're retaining our people beautifully and that's because we look after them. This also allows us to provide excellent continuity for our clients, as turnover is so low."

Justine said that they encourage people who are interested in services to call and discuss their individual needs.



With a dedicated team to respond to queries, they can ensure that a care solution specific to a person's needs can be organised.

"It can be very complex, and we're professionals who know the system and are positioned well to have these important conversations about people's care. No two people are the same, so pick up the phone and talk to our dedicated team who will be able to assist you," Justine said.

For more information go to thedistrictnurses.org.au or call 03 6208 0500.

