The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

Top goal-kickers from NTFA and TSL after weekend of April 29

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated May 2 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 5:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Holton. Picture by Craig George
Josh Holton. Picture by Craig George

Goal-kicking is not always an easy art but these footballers around Tasmania have shown their teammates and opponents how to do it effectively.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.