Long-time Examiner reader Reg Speers from Prospect Vale is the latest lucky winner of $10,000 in publisher ACM's Autumn Cash Code giveaway.
ACM is the publisher of The Examiner.
The win for Mr Speers comes after a difficult period as his wife Elaine recovers from an illness.
READ MORE: AFL presidents vote on Tasmanian licence
Mr Speers was initially sceptical when he heard the news but after going through it with his daughter, he said they came up "with the theory that this is probably true."
Mr Speers, 85, is a loyal reader who has read The Examiner for 70 years.
"There is so much there," he said. "You are able to keep up with the local news."
Mr Speers said he entered the Cash Code competition each week.
"You never know. All good things come to those who wait, and I've been waiting about 85 years. And it's just turned up."
He's relieved that his wife will return home after being hospitalised for the past few weeks.
The Examiner editor Craig Thomson said hearing about Elaine's recent health issues "made the phone call to tell Mr Speers of his win one of the most memorable of my career."
"I wish Reg and his wife good health into the future and hope the $10,000 helps in some way to brighten their lives," he said.
Mr Speers was born in Telita in a farming area near Derby. He began working on farms, in the bush and as a truck driver before moving to Launceston, where he spent the next 26 years as a police officer.
He and Elaine met when she was a postmistress, and they married when he was 21 and she was 19.
They had three children.
The Examiner reported their 60th wedding anniversary in 2019 when they received letters of congratulations from the Tasmanian Governor, the Australian Governor-General and the Queen.
At the time, Mr and Mrs Speers said they made a great team and were proud of the lives they'd created for their children.
"This is the result you get out of a married life," Mr Speers said. "We're so close that we do most things together. We're hardly apart."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.