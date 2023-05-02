Co-chief executive officer Jorrick Chivers says the Tasmania JackJumpers are exercising patience when it comes to re-signing NBL star Milton Doyle.
He said the JackJumpers were having positive conversations with Doyle and they were waiting until the end of the Basketball Super League regular season in a fortnight's time.
Doyle is playing with Turkish outfit Tofas Bursa.
"They're in the play-offs hunt at the moment too," Chivers said.
"We need to be really patient, we're in a great spot with Milton, we're very, very confident that we can get something done when the time is right.
"But we also have to respect the fact he's a signed player with another club and we have to wait for that to finish before we can really start ramping up conversations.
"The dialogue we've had with his team has been positive. We're at a point now where we're just going to wait for their season to finish before we can really see if we can progress that and get that finalised."
He said the JackJumpers had time on their side.
"If it's Milton, that's obviously the dream scenario, if it's not, it's probably not putting us behind anywhere in that search for an import," he said.
"We've just got to be patient and hope that the experience Milton and his family had last season is enough to get him over the line and want to come back again."
The JackJumpers missed out on Burnie's Taran Armstrong who signed with Cairns Taipans earlier this week.
Chivers doesn't think that will impact the JJ's chance at signing his older brother Tre.
"I wouldn't have thought so. We haven't treated them as a package, we've treated them as individuals and individual players with different skill sets," he said.
"We're still in conversations with Tre and his team around potentially coming down here next year as a DP (development player).
"The timelines for making decisions is something that he's going to work through with his group but we're still confident we'd be able to get something done with him as well."
Chivers said the JackJumpers had one Australian and three import spots to fill on their roster.
"In terms of Australian talent coming through the door, we'll leave that spot open for a few more weeks or another month or so and see what happens in the market and see if any of these Australians come back from overseas," he said.
The co-CEO said last season's other imports Josh Magette and Rashard Kelly were still in the mix.
"We're still looking at options. We're still quietly working behind the scenes with Josh and his team and Rashard and his team," Chivers said.
"Milton's the key piece, if we get Milton then it gives us a bit of a surety around what we can do in those other two spots and exactly what sort of position (type) we're looking for."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.