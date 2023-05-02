The Examiner
Home/Sport/Basketball

JackJumpers patient on Milton Doyle, still in hunt for Tre Armstrong

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated May 2 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The JackJumpers remain hopeful of re-signing Milton Doyle. Picture by Rod Thompson
The JackJumpers remain hopeful of re-signing Milton Doyle. Picture by Rod Thompson

Co-chief executive officer Jorrick Chivers says the Tasmania JackJumpers are exercising patience when it comes to re-signing NBL star Milton Doyle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.