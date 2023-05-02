A Swansea man accused of the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker told an acquaintance that he would shoot any bastard that hurt his children.
Terence Atley gave evidence in the trial of Cedric Harper Jordan, 72, and Noelene June Jordan, 68 who have pleaded not guilty to the alleged shooting murder on August 2, 2009. Mr Atley said he saw Mr Jordan on July 30, 2009.
Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC asked Mr Atley whether Mr Jordan had ever said anything about what he would do if anyone ever hurt any of his children.
"He said he'd shoot the bastards," Mr Atley said. He said Mr Jordan said it at various times over a period of years.
He spoke to Mr Jordan about firearms owned by Noelene Jordan's father Noel Jetson.
"He [Mr Jordan] said he had to go and confiscate his firearms," Mr Atley said. "Why?,"Mr Coates asked.
"Because he was sticking them in his mouth and dry firing them." Mr Coates told the jury last week that it believed a .22 rifle belonging to Mr Jetson was used to murder Mr Barker.
Mr Barker's former wife Rachel Jordan said that Mr Barker asked for a "root for the road" on their last night.
"Shane asked me to have sex with him in a particular way," she said. She that she had said no.
"Did you have sex with him that night?," prosecutor Jack Shapiro asked. "Not with my consent," Ms Jordan said.
Mr Shapiro asked if she recalled telling a female friend Maree Jones in 2007 that Mr Barker raped her? "No, I don't," she replied.
"Do you remember using the word rape to Ms Jones?," Mr Shapiro asked.
"No I don't," she said.
Ms Jordan said that she did not recall whether she spoke to her mother about it.
But she said she would have told her at some point.
She was "annoyed" about her share of a property at Little Pine being included in a property settlement.
"It was a gift to Brendan [her brother] and I that I didn't think should have been included," Ms Jordan, now Rachel Bowden, said.
She said that the home she lived in was purchased by the executors of the estate of Shane Barker.
Under cross examination by defence counsel Patrick O' Halloran a friend of Mr Barker, David Ackerly, said Mr Barker had an unregistered .22 rifle and a silencer which they used to shoot starlings in his backyard.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
