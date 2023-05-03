Launceston United's Women's Statewide Cup defence has produced a rematch of last season's final.
Kingborough have been handed a chance to avenge their 3-1 loss at KGV by being drawn at home in the semi-final on the weekend of May 20-21.
Nick Rawlinson's United side also beat Kingborough 2-0 when they met in the league at Birch Avenue in round two but it will be a different proposition going into the Lions' den.
Fellow Women's Super League pace-setters Devonport and South Hobart meet in the other semi.
Meanwhile, those same two teams have been kept apart in the Lakoseljac Cup with holders Devonport set to host Launceston City's conquerors Clarence while South travel across the capital to Riverside's Southern Championship giant-killers Hobart United.
The under-21s cup retains the possibility of an all-Northern final with Lynden Prince's Riverside and Alex Gaetani's Launceston City kept apart, hosting Devonport and South East United respectively.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
