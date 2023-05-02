A derby match-up befitting the Manchester equivalent is being tipped for Launceston's City versus United clash on Friday.
Although meeting for the first time in the NPL Tasmania, the clubs are reunited less than a month after City came from behind to win their Lakoseljac Cup tie 4-1.
That clash was in front of a bumper crowd at Birch Avenue and while Friday's encounter is at City's Prospect Park, United coach Fernando Munoz is tipping his team to bounce back strongly.
"I think it's good that little by little this match is beginning to be called a classic," he said.
"Although they are a team that was reinforced with more than eight players, we have the opportunity to continue advancing on our way in NPL.
"Once again we will seek to play good football and my players will respond to this great challenge that is to go play on their ground, with their people and with an obligation that they have to beat us."
Yet to register a point after five games, the statewide newcomers were narrowly edged out by Riverside in their last league fixture and will feel it is a good time to play a City side coming off league and cup 2-1 losses to Clarence.
"We are looking at getting back to winning ways because it's been frustrating over the last two weeks, especially Saturday's cup game," City coach Daniel Syson said.
"We were pushing the tempo and dictating the game and did a lot of great things. On another day we win that game comfortably. So essentially we need to refine a few things this week in terms of our final actions and being patient."
Syson said that, with an average age of just 20, his side's mental application can be found wanting.
"I just want to give our fans a performance along with three points," he added. "The lads are frustrated by last week and wanting to get back to winning football games so I'm looking forward to Friday night."
Riverside will also be looking to respond to a disappointing Lakoseljac Cup exit, but face the daunting prospect of Ken Morton's South Hobart.
Having recorded their first league points in the 2-1 win against United, Olympic blew a golden opportunity to reach the cup semi-finals when they lost 1-0 to Southern Championship side Hobart United.
Helder Dos Santos Silva was not a happy coach after that match and is expecting a much better showing at Windsor Park on Saturday.
"We need to bring the morale up and make sure we are ready for South Hobart," he said. "It's a big one but I think we're going to be ready, let's see."
Launceston United will feature in the Women's Super League's undoubted match of the round.
With fixtures being played across three days, United's clash at Devonport on Saturday involves third versus second and brings together the Northern rivals for the first time this season.
With a solitary loss against each team so far, they both sit just behind unbeaten pace-setters South Hobart.
The teams also feature the competition's top four leading goal-scorers in United's Dani Gunton (eight) and Courtney Marten (six) plus Strikers' Jaz White (seven) and Madeline Payne (five) so goals could be on the agenda.
