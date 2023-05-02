YOUR SAY: Stadium deals get a mixed response from our readers

CONTROVERSY over new stadium The Examiner (May 2).
The debate over the proposed Stadium has lost some traction on costs. If the Federal Government is going to make a $350 million contribution and the AFL a further $200 Million making a total of $550 million, leaving Tasmania $150 Million to pay, it seems in any one's money a cheap all purpose stadium. The push back at full price was totally understandable when there were so many other demands on Tasmania's taxpayer like, hospital waiting lists, housing, cost of living, energy, these were pressing and necessary immediate needs. But now the picture is a lot different. Tasmania is often the poor cousin to what happens on the mainland, but to even think of a stadium of this quality is huge! Without question it will herald our new AFL Team, as well as cricket, top-line concerts, world celebrity singers, and special events - wow! Am I wrong in thinking this has the earmarks of a good deal for Tasmania.
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
I WILL be considering who I vote for in the next state and federal elections as I believe that no matter what us Tasmanians wanted in relation to the stadium, not one of the Liberal state and now federal politicians were listening to our wants. The nonsense that people are now saying about Tasmanians needing to join together for the betterment of Tasmania is false and misleading. We will see in the future when all AFL matches and all cricket games will be played in Hobart. That aside, it's obvious that sport is more important than Health, Housing and Education in the eyes of our politicians.
Chris Hinds, George Town
AS noted in the editorial (The Examiner, May 02) that Jeremy Rockliff is absolutely right to rule out declaring the new Hobart Stadium a project of state or regional significance it opens up a whole can of worms. If the Stadium cannot be decided on by the Hobart City Council then neither should any higher rise accommodation or even the Cable Car.
The Tasmanian Government seems hell bent on becoming a purely tourist state and The cable car would fit right in with that.
Are we still a democracy? Is debate out of the question now? Are we sliding into Autocracy?
T.M. Richardson, Ravenswood
THERE will be no roof over their heads.
No food in their bellies.
No medicine for their sick people but they will be able to stand outside and watch the rich and well-to-do enjoy their tax payer stadium.
Is it a case of "let Them Eat Cake"?
Glenn Farquhar, Punchbowl
The editorial published on April 29, referring to myself and my Tasmanian Senate colleagues regarding our position on the Macquarie Point stadium, fails to reflect the history of the stadium debate and the strong relationship myself and my colleagues have with Premier Rockliff and the state government.
I would like to make one thing crystal clear - ALL of my Federal Liberal colleagues and I are pro-team.
On the stadium, my position has always been that, as a footy state that has made a rich contribution to the game, Tasmania deserves our own team based on merit. Not on the condition (faced by no other state or territory) that we build a brand-new stadium.
Tasmania needs federal funding for NDIS, health, education, housing and roads infrastructure as much as any other state, yet the Albanese Government made the decision to appease the AFL and allocate $240 million to a Hobart stadium. The decision is made. We move forward.
Every Tasmanian Federal Labor MP must immediately guarantee that this money will also be matched by vitally-needed spending on projects in the aforementioned areas.
If they fail to do this, then they have failed Tasmania.
Jonno Duniam
Liberal Senator for Tasmania
Solar and wind yield renewable electricity that is unreliable and so of limited use in modern economies. So why is the generic term 'energy' always used? Surely not that we'll conflate it with the reliability embedded in dirty fossil fuels and so divert us from wondering why costly storing the stuff is not the responsibility of the generators?
Gordon Thurlow, Launceston
