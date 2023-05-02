YOUR SAY: Stadium deals get a mixed response from our readers

The debate over the proposed Stadium has lost some traction on costs. If the Federal Government is going to make a $350 million contribution and the AFL a further $200 Million making a total of $550 million, leaving Tasmania $150 Million to pay, it seems in any one's money a cheap all purpose stadium. The push back at full price was totally understandable when there were so many other demands on Tasmania's taxpayer like, hospital waiting lists, housing, cost of living, energy, these were pressing and necessary immediate needs. But now the picture is a lot different. Tasmania is often the poor cousin to what happens on the mainland, but to even think of a stadium of this quality is huge! Without question it will herald our new AFL Team, as well as cricket, top-line concerts, world celebrity singers, and special events - wow! Am I wrong in thinking this has the earmarks of a good deal for Tasmania.