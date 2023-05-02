Over 55's might benefit from Job Seeker rise, but what about the rest?

Social advocates say severe financial distress will continue to be felt across the young, old and those with disabilities if Job Seeker payments only rise for a selected few.
While Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers has not confirmed a rise to Job Seeker payments for over 55's, it was reported that an increase could be on the horizon.
Mr Chalmers said women over 55 are the most vulnerable unemployed cohort in Australia.
"The JobSeeker payment already makes a distinction for people closer to the aged payment," Mr Chalmers said.
"That's in recognition that it is harder to find a new job at the end of your working life."
But a JobSeeker rise for over 55's is not what social advocates have been calling for.
Australian Council for Social Services chief executive Cassandra Goldie, on behalf of TasCOSS, said JobSeeker and Youth Allowance payments are inadequate for all.
"The vast majority of people on JobSeeker and other allowances are inn severe financial distress. Until these payments are substantially increased for all, we will continue to see people going without food, going without essential medication and unable to afford to keep a roof over their head."
She said the payments should offer $75 a day to cover food, power and other basic costs.
"We are urging the Federal Government to deliver what's needed to leave no one behind."
