April's team of the month in the Tasmanian State League

A month into the Tasmanian State League season, several players are asserting their dominance and making the season their own.
The Examiner has looked back at April and selected its team of the month, with several unlucky to miss out.
Back-pocket: Keegan Wylie (Clarence)
Leading the competition in rebound 50s, Wylie provides plenty of pace and can even sneak in a goal as shown on Saturday.
Full-back: Ben Donnelly (Kingborough)
The Tigers' vice-captain leads the league's tightest defence, conceding 138 points across four matches.
Back-pocket: Elijah Reardon (Kingborough)
An excitement package, Reardon is second in rebound-50s and takes plenty of the Tigers' kick-ins.
Half-back flank: Ryan Tyrrell (Launceston)
The Blues' vice-captain gets it done around the ground - named in their best players twice in three games.
Centre half-back: Matthew Campbell (North Hobart)
Campbell averages 9.2 marks per game - the most in the league, with a disposal efficiency of 80 per cent.
Half back-flank: Josh McGuinness (Lauderdale)
The former AFL-listed player has been named in the team of the year six times and has started strong enough to make it seven.
Wing: Josh Arnold (Glenorchy)
The Magpies' coach has the ability to drop back when needed but can also create chances through the middle.
Centre: Lachie Clifford (Kingborough)
Clifford averages the most disposals per game of players that have played every match - collecting a casual 32.2.
Wing: Liam Canny (Launceston)
After captaining a development league flag last year, Canny is proving to be a strong outside mid.
Half forward-flank: Michael Blackburn (Lauderdale)
Kicking 11 majors, Blackburn has been a model of consistency throughout his four games.
Centre half-forward: Max Collidge (Kingborough)
Leading the Peter Hudson Medal with 12 goals , Collidge has slotted 4,3,3 and 2 in a change of role.
Half forward-flank: Brandon Leary (North Launceston)
Leary was electric against Clarence with six majors, pushing him into Hudson Medal contention with 11.
Forward-pocket: Noah Holmes (Clarence)
Held goal-less for the first time on Saturday, the Kangaroos' recruit is a strong target capable of kicking bags.
Full-forward: Jack Tomkinson (Kingborough)
Tomkinson has emerged as a break-away leader in the media-voted player of the year award with nine votes.
Forward-pocket: Dylan Riley (Launceston)
After kicking five in the first game, Riley has been versatile around the ground.
Ruck: Alex Lee (North Launceston)
Leading hit-outs with 163 in three matches, Lee has extended his reputation as the league's best tap ruck.
Ruck rover: Kieran Lovell (Kingborough)
The former Hawthorn Hawk collected 47 disposals in round one and has appeared in Kingborough's best players three times.
Rover: Sam Siggins (Lauderdale)
Former Adelaide Crow Siggins won the Alastair Lynch Medal last year and has started well in his defence.
Interchange:
Jack McCulloch (North Hobart)
The young gun has been a jack of all trades for the Demons.
Jake Hinds (Launceston)
The forward has kicked nine goals and is relishing his new coaching role.
Brodie Palfreyman (Launceston)
The vice-captain knows how to get the ball - finishing second in last year's Lynch Medal.
Oscar Paprotny (Clarence)
Sitting sixth in the league for tackles, he also collected 29 touches last week.
