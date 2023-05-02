It's been 41 years since a Tasmanian horse last won the famous Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase.
And, with jumps racing now only a memory in this state, it's long odds about it happening again.
However two horses with Tasmanians in their ownership flew the flag for the state when the iconic three-day Warrnambool jumps carnival got underway on Tuesday.
One of them was a winner and the other looks likely to be a winner very soon.
Teofilo Star, part-owned by Launceston business identity Sharee Marshall and her partner, Longford trainer Leon Laskey, was an impressive eight-length winner of the George Taylor Memorial Maiden Hurdle.
Campeao, owned by the Richards family in Southern Tasmania, gave a bold sight in front before finishing third in the Unboolievable Maiden Hurdle at his jumps debut.
Marshall and Laskey bought a share in Gai Waterhouse/Adrian Bott trained Teofilo Star when he was still in England.
He had one start for them - for a third in a two-year-old maiden at Wolverhampton - before Waterhouse organised for him to come to Australia.
The gelding performed reasonably well on the flat, including a 2200m maiden win at Geelong and a 2400m benchmark 70 win at Sandown.
"They gave him one run over hurdles last year when he was unplaced but they said he was a really good jumper," Laskey said.
"This time in, he won over 2050m at Moe and was a close third over 2040m at Moonee Valley before just getting beaten in hurdle at Pakenham."
Teofilo Star dropped 3kg on Tuesday after the claim for Campbell Rawiller and Laskey believes that made "a big difference".
"He switched off beautifully and Campbell hadn't moved on him coming to the last (hurdle)," Laskey said.
"We're pretty excited especially being here (on course) to see it.
"Gai will let us know in a day or two where he goes next ... there are a lot of jumps options coming up."
Campaeo is also an import and spent time with Chris Waller in Sydney before being bought to race in Tasmania and joining the Julie Richards stables at Roches Beach.
He had five starts for Richards, earning a minor stake cheque each time, before later being leased to Victoria where he is now trained by Aaron Purcell.
One of his owners, Dean Richards, took a share in the lease.
Although still a maiden, the five-year-old looks to have a future over the obstacles after chasing home two good jumpers in Pure Deal and King's Charisma.
Jockey Ronan Short told connections "he will be winning next start".
The last Tasmanian winner of the Grand Annual was Meander Son in 1982. He had won numerous races, including the Tasmanian Grand National Steeple, for trainer Larry Dalco before being sent to Kath Smith in Victoria.
Scott Brunton has taken seven horses to Warrnambool and got away to a flying start when his first runner, Verbano, won the Benchmark 70 Handicap.
Jockey David Pires brought the four-year-old from last to score a comfortable victory starting at $16 and paying almost $20 on all three totes.
"It's great when a plan comes off," Brunton said.
"We've had this race mapped out for a while and it's a great result.
"She's a good horse ... she was placed behind Megamea at Sandown when we brought her over this time last year and that mare has gone on with it.
"She's just a good wet-tracker as well and it was the right type of race for her."
Brunton said his association with the late Dean Holland had inspired him to bring seven horses to Victoria after originally intending to campaign only two.
"I did a bit of soul-searching after Deano died last week and decided to come over and I'll be here next Monday to see him off," the trainer said.
Brunton has smart sprinter First Accused running in Wednesday's feature race, the $200,000 Wangoom Handicap.
Mandela Effect, Tsunami Sam, The Executive and Yarra Master are engaged on Thursday.
The other member of his travelling team, Lucky Lil, is doubly engaged and will go around either Wednesday or Thursday.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
