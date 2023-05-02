More than one in 10 serving police officers have open workers compensation claims according to the Police Association of Tasmania, however the police service says change is around the corner.
So far in 2023 the Police Association of Tasmania (PAT) has recorded 21 separations from the service through to the end of March, a rate of seven per month.
2022 was a record year for officer separations, as 87 over 12 months.
The group also states 170 officers had open workers compensation claims, which amounted to 12.7 per cent of the service's workforce, and 77 officers were 'fully incapacitated'.
PAT acting president Shane Tilley said the officer separations were due to several reasons and they were not necessarily unexpected.
"There are a variety of reasons as to why members are leaving the organisation," he said.
"These include cultural, workload, expected retirement and better pay and conditions ... in private industry or the state and federal service.
"There may also be reasonable argument that anecdotally some members have concluded that they will leave the service before their "bucket" is full, to avoid over exposure to trauma and critical incidents which leads to mental health issues."
Mr Tilley said the new fatigue management framework, first proposed in 2019, was currently being revised after a consultation period.
A draft of the policy was provided to PAT in March 2021, with an agreement reached in October 2022 and further consultation happening in February and March 2023.
Tasmania Police Assistant Commissioner Glenn Keating said a trial of the new policy was due to commence in July 2023, with the initial roll out limited to four jurisdictions.
Assistant Commissioner Keating said the issue of staff retention was not specific to Tasmania, with police jurisdictions globally competing in a tight labour market.
"We continue to actively explore different recruitment and training strategies to provide more opportunities for people considering policing as a career, and have seen a rise in applications from people looking to join Tasmania Police," he said.
"This comes at a time when police jurisdictions around the country, and indeed other employers, are competing in a strong employment market.
"We are actively engaging with our members to further understand how they can be best supported at work, to continue to keep people in Tasmania safe."
These support measures included a new four days on, four days off roster at the state's 24-hour police stations, which Assistant Commissioner Keating said was popular with officers.
Tasmania Police currently employs 1340 officers, with 77 recruits enrolled in training courses at Rokeby and Launceston.
The Assistant Commissioner said recruitment numbers were rising to meet the target of 1449 full-time equivalent roles by 2026.
Opposition spokeswoman for Police, Fire and Emergency Services Michelle O'Byrne said the government needed to do more for front line personnel.
"You would expect that the health and welfare of our police would be front and centre," she said.
"Instead it is getting worse.
"Whilst wellbeing programs are welcomed, the causes of so many workplace injuries and illnesses continue to be ignored."
Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Felix Ellis said the government was committed to improving police training standards and working conditions.
As well as recruitment drives and equipment modernisation, the service was also launching a new in-field mentorship program where recruits are paired with serving officers.
"By giving trainee officers the chance to work closely with mentors we will be bolstering their ability to do the job they have trained for," Mr Ellis said.
"Training to be a police officer is rigorous and we want the most highly trained, committed officers graduating from the academy and joining the Tasmania Police ranks fully prepared for quick thinking under pressure, conflict resolution and more."
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
