The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

A new Youth Advisory Group will be set up in George Town

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
May 3 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Youth in George Town will take the future into their hands with the launch of a Youth Advisory Group. File photo
Youth in George Town will take the future into their hands with the launch of a Youth Advisory Group. File photo

George Town's younger residents will take the lead on issues that matter to them with the launch of a new Youth Advisory Group as part of Youth Week Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.