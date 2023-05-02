George Town's younger residents will take the lead on issues that matter to them with the launch of a new Youth Advisory Group as part of Youth Week Tasmania.
The initiative is the result of a collaboration between George Town Council and the Future Impact Group (FIG), and will start with a forum discussion between council representatives and students at several schools.
FIG's youth project officer Andrew Beeston said the May 3 Open Forum event was a great way to commemorate the week and would shed some light on what younger residents needed.
"We don't want to assume what they know and what they need, that's why we're having this forum," Mr Beeston said.
"We'll be discussing how to improve participation by young people in the healthy George Town program, bike trails and sports clubs and how to improve access to services for young people.
"Because we are a rural community, accessing mental health services and youth services is a bit more difficult than in Launceston."
The forum will chiefly feature students from Port Dalrymple School, South George Town Primary School and Star of the Sea Catholic School, with a small number of home-schooled students also participating.
Mr Beeston said FIG had drawn inspiration from other municipalities in developing its Youth Advisory Group as they were a valuable tool for engagement, and could have long-term impacts.
"We see that youth engagement is a key priority to move forward," he said.
"If you look at a 15-year-old young person, in a few years time they'll be voting and they could be paying rates.
"The future of George Town is in their hands."
The Open Forum will take place at the Gathering Circle at Regent Square, George Town from 11.30am-1pm, and Mr Beeston said the wider community was welcome to attend as part of the audience.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
