Rotary has found one size doesn't fit all when it comes to motivating people to join in and contribute to its projects.
Rotary District of Tasmania held its annual assembly where Rotarians gathered at Deloraine on the weekend.
Rotary Tasmania district elect governor Mike Patten said information on a number of projects and programs was shared throughout the assembly.
"People are interested in a wide range of programs," Mr Patten said.
"All the projects have different people who are motivated to contribute. It's why we share information on the projects at the assembly.
"You've got to have a wide range of different projects for people to have an interest in it."
The programs range from youth to overseas initiatives, and includes an array of community projects.
Rotary Tasmania focuses include gynaecological cancer, mental health and advocacy to shine a light on domestic violence.
Mr Patten said the annual gathering fulfilled a number of purposes, including keeping everyone on the same page.
He also credited the organisation's commitment to being inclusive to encourage new members to join.
"One thing Rotary is doing constantly is reviewing our organsations, we're undertaking one Australia-wide," he said.
"It's trying to make Rotary as relevant to as many people as possible, to be inclusive and as diverse as can be."
At the other end of disruptions caused by COVID-19, Mr Patten said volunteer numbers for Rotary Tasmania-wide were at the same level as before the pandemic.
"With opportunities opening up again, such as overseas projects, we are hoping to grow again," he said.
It was also announced at the assembly Rotary Club of Central Launceston's Craig Perkins was the District Governor nominee.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
