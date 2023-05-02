Having announced himself with success in Tasmania and the mainland, Launceston cyclist Sam McKee is ready to take on the world.
The 18-year-old is among the 10 Australians selected for the UCI Junior Track World Championships in August.
Hearing he had been called up following two gold and two silver medals at junior nationals, McKee wasted little time finding out about the Colombian city of Cali where the championships will be held.
"I searched it up on Google and had a bit of a look," he said.
"I see there are quite a few mountains in Colombia and I've heard the coffee is nice there but I've still got a bit of research to do."
One of two Tasmanians in the team - along with Hobart's Felicity Wilson-Haffenden - McKee is excited by the prospect of the global stage and only too aware of the state's previous track world champions including Matthew Goss, Mark Jamieson, Georgia Baker, Amy Cure and Lauren Perry.
"I had a suspicion I might get a call but was pretty happy when I found out and keen to give the worlds a crack and see what I can do," he said.
"I'm pretty excited and keen to give it everything because there's a big prize up for grabs.
"Obviously there's been a lot of successful Tasmanians on the track so it feels good to be able to continue that."
Launceston-born McKee started riding in morning bunches with his dad, James, and after an eye-catching performance when he claimed a couple of stages and finished as the second junior at the Tour of the Tropics in the National Road Series was taken on by Team BridgeLane.
The Launceston Christian School and Launceston College student transferred his success onto the track by winning under-19 gold in the scratch race and team pursuit and silver in the individual pursuit and madison (with Burnie's Alex Eaves) at March's national champs in Brisbane.
"I got into some racing and just fell in love with it. I had some pretty good results and BridgeLane ended up hiring me as a junior for next year.
"I just love going for a long, hard ride and giving it a crack and just want to go as far as I can. I definitely want to be a pro cyclist if I have it in me."
With only Queenslander Noah Blannin and South Australian Wil Holmes also in the men's endurance squad, Australia will not be able to contest the team pursuit but McKee will be in line for the individual pursuit and bunch races.
"The scratch race is my favourite. I just feel comfortable in that race and know how to get myself to the front and be in with a chance to win."
McKee will soon be off to Canberra for a National Road Series junior tour and has several other BridgeLane commitments also lined up including the Tour of Tasmania.
"That will be good," he added. "I'm keen to give that a crack and know those roads quite well so feel I have a home advantage."
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.