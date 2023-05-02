Tasmania JackJumpers have signed 6'5 shooting guard Junior Madut for the upcoming NBL season.
The 26-year-old, who switched from South East Melbourne Phoenix, joins the JackJumpers on a one-year deal with a mutual option for the following season.
Madut said he was thrilled to secure an opportunity with the JackJumpers and prove himself in the NBL after one season with the Phoenix.
"I feel like my strengths will really complement the guys already there and the strong roster they're putting together," he said.
"It feels like they're building something really special and I'm excited to immerse myself in the program and be part of that."
Madut recorded a career-high 50 points for North Sydney Bears in NBL1 East last week.
Co-chief executive officer Jorrick Chivers said Madut had been on the JackJumpers' radar for a while.
"We feel Junior is a great addition to the roster, he's one of those players has been a bit underrated and underestimated, and we think he's got huge potential," he said.
"He really impressed us last season, right back to the two pre-season games we played against Phoenix in Northern Tasmania and early last season."
Madut, who was born in South Sudan and moved to Australia when he was six years old, grew up in Sydney's West.
He began his college career with Eastern Florida SC before transferring to the University of Hawaii and returned to Australia in 2022 to begin his professional career.
Madut debuted for the South Sudanese national team at AfroBasket in 2021.
"Basketball has taken me to some incredible places which I'm really grateful for, and it's a privilege to continue my journey with Tasmania and continue to improve myself as a person and as a player," he said.
"I can't wait to get to Tasmania and meet the team and meet the fans.
"I saw and felt the passion when we were down there last year, it was just crazy and I'm so excited to be on the other side of that and have the backing of them every time we play and out in the community."
