Umpire numbers are growing at the Northern Tasmania Football Umpires Association, however new recruits are always welcome.
That's the message from NTFUA president Sarah Shepherd as the 2023 football season continues to build steam.
"It's always good to keep them rotating through, we've got some members that are looking towards their retirement, so with that goes a lot of their skills and knowledge," she said.
The AFLW ambassador for the competition's season seven said the best possible result would be the newer members soaking up as much of that knowledge in the coming years.
Growing their numbers substantially in recent years due to strong recruitment drives, Shepherd said most of those who joined last season have stuck around.
"We're absolutely still retaining, those that have moved on have mainly been due to studies and jobs and things like that, changes in family circumstances and bits and pieces," she said.
"We've definitely retained as many as we possibly can with what we're doing in recruitment and what we are doing with our coaches, so it's still really just up to the individual at the end of the day but we definitely try and do as much as we possibly can in-house to keep everyone enjoyed and focused."
One of last year's recruits was 15-year-old Caleb Brewer, who began umpiring at a club level with under-18s before joining the NTFUA and eventually umpiring at a State League-level.
He's since given up playing to focus on umpiring as well as cricket and golfing pursuits.
"I was only playing under-16s and it was a bit laid back, it was hard just dropping it but it's good keeping up the fitness and getting some money," he said.
After umpiring several TSL development league games last season, Brewer has since made his seniors debut on the boundary - umpiring four matches so far.
"It's been fun meeting new people, getting mentored and learning a lot more about the game," he said about making the step up.
Anyone interested can contact Shepherd on 0439 653 305.
