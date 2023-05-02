Of the many imports looking to make a name for themselves in Tasmanian soccer this season, few will need as much space as Walter Sidney Martins Da Silva Filho.
"It's a very Brazilian name, we have a lot," explained the striker who has taken little time acclimatising to life at Launceston United.
A civil engineer by trade, Martins has been in Australia for five years and started playing for United last year, forming a strong South American connection with the club's Chilean coach Fernando Munoz.
Martins was born in Curitiba but was living in the capital Brasilia before the opportunity arose to come to Australia.
"It's like a dream come true," he said. "As a Brazilian you want to play soccer and I found Launceston and play here. It's pretty good, I love it. I just came here to learn English and I love Australia so thought I would stay.
"One of my friends was playing here, I came along and Fernando said 'Do you want to play for us?' and I said 'Yeah OK, why not?' I played Championship last year and stayed on. The NPL is a bit tougher but I love it and we're getting there as a team."
As United find their feet after making the step up to statewide soccer, Martins said the Birch Avenue brigade have warmly welcomed him.
"I really like the people here. They are very nice to each other and like a family. I love them."
The 30-year-old had the honour of scoring United's first goal in NPL Tasmania - in a 6-1 loss at Devonport - and is embracing his new island home.
"I like the nature here. You can go two hours to beautiful beaches and two hours the other way and you can climb mountains and be in snow, I love that. We don't have much snow in Brazil."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
