A group of local female scientists have created a group to share knowledge and skills and to support each other through barriers that women still encounter in STEM fields.
The Launceston STEMinists, which has been running for around two years, is a social group for women who work in science to "talk shop" and form personal and professional networks.
Soil scientist Bianca Das said she joined joined the group to connect with women in the area who work in professional STEM settings outside of her immediate organisation, to learn more about what's happening in Tasmania and to share skills.
As a soil scientist, Dr Das works in the areas of agriculture and environmental sustainability.
She works on managing nutrients in soils and fertilisers to help farmers produce sustainably "so that we have food for generations to come."
The group is also about camaraderie and working through the challenges that women face in an environment that is historically and currently male dominated.
Some of these barriers include having few women in leadership positions as well as few neurodiverse people and people from different cultural backgrounds.
It can be hard to see what you can aspire to, Dr Das said. Sometimes, "if you can't see it, you can't be it."
The women are drawn from a huge range of disciplines.
They include educators, food technologists and fermenters working in the wine industry.
The benefits of being in a network like this include being able to draw on each other for knowledge and expertise.
Co-founder Freya Su who's currently completing her PhD in architectural science said that the group was formed around the question of "what makes a young woman think about going ahead with a career in science".
Other challenges that women in science face is the choice to have children. Ms Su said that as a mother she's a "rarity" for women work in STEM fields.
"It's kind of it's kind of telling that that educated women are making these choices of not actually having children," she said.
Ms Su hopes that other women in science will be drawn to the group. Her message to them is "we are here."
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
