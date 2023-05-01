Just a mere seven months after its 2022 event, Agfest's stallholders, organisers and volunteers were busy setting up for another event.
The event, organised by Rural Youth, is in its 41st year.
Agfest chairman Cain Evans said that organisers were "excited to be back in the paddock where we belong".
The 2022 event was postponed from its usual time slot in May due to COVID and was held in August instead.
"COVID certainly put a lot of pressure on the event and Rural Youth itself," Mr Evans said. "We're back and we're back strong."
Another organiser, Dylan Belchambers, said that it was good to have exhibitors supporting the event in such a short time.
Agfest had its first field day in 1983. In its four decades of operation, it has grown from an event that could draw 9000 patrons and 90 stallholders to 60,000 patrons and over 500 stallholders.
The event is "one of the largest field days in the Southern Hemisphere," Mr Evans said.
Agfest is run from a volunteer base.
Mr Bellchambers said this year's event is being set up by around 120 volunteers with average age of 21.
"We're certainly really proud that this event is underpinned by volunteer members," he said.
"It's great to see so many members involved in Rural Youth supporting this event to deliver Agfest field days."
Andrew Andronicou, a stallholder who's been exhibiting at the vent for 19 years, said the key benefit for businesses was the influx in turnover over three days. It also helps to lift his business' profile.
Andrew Andronicou, a stallholder who's been exhibiting at the vent for 19 years, said the key benefit for businesses was the influx in turnover over three days. It also helps to lift his business' profile.
While he attends other field days in Australia, Agfest is "the only one in Tasmania". Mr Andronicou will be showcasing well-known products made from Tasmanian merino wool as well as new upmarket products like Alpaca socks. It's a new product, but he's confident that it will generate interest as a lot of people had been asking for them.
"After an ordinary couple of years with COVID, I think this year's going to be huge," Mr Andronicou said.
Agfest in the Paddock runs from May 4 to 6 at Quercus Park.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.