A candlelight vigil will be held in Civic Square Wednesday night by Yemaya Women's Support Service in honour of those who have died from domestic or family violence.
Yemaya Women's Support Service councillor Chris said the vigil was an international event that happened on the first Wednesday in May each year.
"Its purpose is to recognise the lives lost to intimate partner abuse or domestic and family violence," Chris said.
"It's also to acknowledge the profound and immediate long-term impact these tragic deaths have on those left behind and also acknowledges the lifelong impacts of victims and survivors."
Chris said alongside the vigil, this year the Town Hall would be lit up in purple as purple was one of the colours of the suffragettes.
"I think it's really significant that we acknowledge that family violence, in some tragic circumstances, ends up in death and that the women that we work with every day are managing a tremendous risk and living in great fear," she said.
"Sometimes ultimately they pay a really high cost and the ultimate ending, and that's something that's unacceptable as a worker in the field."
Chris said it was important to highlight the issue so people could recognise the signs of abuse.
"It's not only the physical it's the coercive control and the gaslighting and the emotional abuse that is long lasting and we need to talk about it more we need to break down barriers in the community about what family violence is," she said.
"It is a preventable phenomena, it's not acceptable and it can be stopped."
Chris said there had been 12 deaths to date this year from domestic or family violence in Australia.
"There's usually one a week and that's not including the hospitalisations of women," she said.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, one in six women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence by a current or previous partner since the age of 15.
Chris said Yemaya was a medium to long-term counselling and support service for women.
"We provide counseling to people to women who have experienced family violence, whether currently or in the past," she said.
"We support women to unpack what's happened to them and understand that it wasn't their fault, because women often experience a lot of shame and blame."
The vigil begins at 5:30pm at Civic Square and guests are asked to bring their own candle.
Yemaya Womens' Support Service can be reached on (03) 6334 0305, and the 24/7 domestic and family violence hotline can also be reached on 1800 737 732.
Anyone needing immediate support should call the police on 000.
*The surname of Chris has been omitted to protect her identity.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.