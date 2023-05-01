The Examiner
Vigil for victims of domestic abuse to be held Wednesday

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated May 1 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 2:38pm
Chris from Yemaya Women's Support Service. Picture by Rod Thompson
A candlelight vigil will be held in Civic Square Wednesday night by Yemaya Women's Support Service in honour of those who have died from domestic or family violence.

