Riverside Golf Club's new assistant pro Ty Ebdon has returned to the game he loves.
The former North-West Coaster has been working for the Flinders Island Aboriginal Association since returning home seven years ago from the Northern Territory where he was working with the AFL in remote Aboriginal communities.
"I came to golf late and took it up when I was 16, growing up in Wynyard," Ebdon said.
"I managed to get pretty good at it and then did my time as a trainee with Nick White at Tasmania Golf Club."
Given an opportunity at Riverside by Michael Swan, Ebdon works two days a week in the pro shop and the rest running clinics.
"We are really working hard on Golf Australia's MyGolf programs and we also have four girls in the AGF Scholarship program.
"The future of golf for all clubs is to get more young players involved, as well as women of all ages."
The latest MyGolf school holiday program at Riverside had 22 participants, aged from 5-15.
"Riverside has seen a large number of cadet memberships, players aged 12-17, joining up on the back the success of the MyGolf programs," Ebdon added.
