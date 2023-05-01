The state government will look at incentives to encourage existing inshore fin fish farms to relocate further offshore under its Tasmanian Salmon Industry Plan.
The plan, released on Monday, details priority outcomes and a long-term direction for the industry.
Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer (pictured) said the plan was informed by multiple rounds of public engagement this year and last year, which included more than 1200 public submissions and 10 community briefing sessions across the state.
The industry will move from partial cost recovery to full cost recovery from July 1, as part of the plan.
Penalties and compliance frameworks that apply to finfish will be reviewed within the first two years of the plan as will a zero-tolerance approach to marine farming debris.
Within two to five years, Natural Resources and Environment Department will work with the Blue Economy Cooperative Research Centre and Australian Government to identify new areas of Commonwealth waters for aquaculture research.
Scoping legislation for commercial aquaculture in Commonwealth waters, regulated by the state, will be produced within the same time frame.
Under the plan, the government has stated it will honour existing statutory processes, plans and rights for existing farms.
For new farms, it will support planning proposals further away from land and in deeper water.
"In the short term, sites further offshore may not be available and/or viable for industry," a supporting document for the plan stated.
"However, in the long term, offshore sites may provide opportunities and certainty for increased production.
"Government will look at policy settings to incentivise the relocation of existing inshore operational and dormant fin fish leases to areas further offshore, particularly leases that may be constrained for social, economic or environmental reasons."
The document said the government would not support any further salmon farming in eastern Tasmanian waters between Cape Portland and Tasman Island.
Greens environment spokeswoman Rosalie Woodruff said the plan delivered none of what was needed to clean up the salmon industry.
"The so-called plan has no binding commitments, no targets, no limits and no firm time frames," she said.
"The only option for a sustainable future salmon industry is a time frame to transition out of public waters and onto land-based farming."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.