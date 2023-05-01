The North East Rail Line continues to be a contentious issue for the region as the future of the unused track remains up for debate.
A Dorset Council initiative, dubbed the North-East Rail Trail, aims to utilise the unused North-East corridor rail line for a 60-plus kilometre bike trail running from Launceston to Scottsdale.
At the same time, the opposing side wishes to see the rail restored to a heritage train line for tourists.
Three appeals have been lodged following the approval of the 14-kilometre section between Wyena and Lilydale Falls, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Launceston Council.
City of Launceston councillors passed the development application 7-4 earlier in the year.
One appeal has been withdrawn and is considered resolved, while two will go to hearing in late June.
North-East Residents and Farmers chairman Stuart Bryce said the numerous appeals reflected community support for the rail line's retention.
"Over 73 per cent of Dorset ratepayers say they want the rail line left alone, while 65 per cent of greater Launceston respondents said they were also in favour of leaving the rail the way it is or making it fit for use," he said.
"But despite this, no one is listening; there is no community consultation.
"We had over 200 signatures from locals opposing the bike trail. I don't think the people who are all for the bike trail are representative of the region."
Mr Bryce said removing the rail would cause significant environmental issues.
"The rails removal will cause contamination problems, which will interfere with farmers and their livestock accreditation, but will also cause environmental issues for native wildlife too," he said.
"More than 20 centimetres of topsoil would have to be removed from underneath the rail ballast to be considered safe.
"The dust alone would be a significant problem."
