Next generation's golden opportunity with potential AFLW team

Tasmania securing an AFL team could also provide a golden opportunity to develop women's football in the state.
This is the view of Old Launcestonians coach and former North Melbourne and Collingwood player, Abbey Green, who believes it could be transformational for aspiring girls if they are given a direct pathway to the AFLW.
"My personal view is that it's going to be huge, I wish this happened a long time ago, but we're still so grateful that it's coming into the next generation of football," she said.
"Because it allows them to stay home and stick to a pathway which allows them to play football and stay in their home state, which is huge for girls in the up and coming generation."
However, Green admitted plenty of work still needed to be done for it to be effective.
"Girls need to be aware that there are pathways and that in the future there will be an opportunity for them," she said.
"If it's promoted and girls are aware at a young age, it will encourage them to get into footy at a younger age, which in 10 years time when they are ready to play AFL footy and we have a team, they're going to be fine-tuned and ready to go.
"So as long as that program starts, which it definitely feels like it's being developed on now, then we've got a good future ahead of us."
Coach of Bridgenorth women's team - who compete in NTFAW premier division - Bobby Beams said the current development system has hit a wall.
"Clubs really need that opportunity to play some regular footy at a higher level, because it'll only make them better," he said.
"I'm in regular contact with with SANFLW and VFLW coaches and recruiters and they're closely looking at our competition and looking for an opportunity for players, but the biggest issue is that they have to leave the state to go make that a reality.
"If they had that on their doorstep, it'd be just so much easier with their work, with their life, their uni or whatever they're doing to actually do it here and I think that can only be a positive.
"I feel a licence should bring a VFLW involvement probably initially and then that'd be just so beneficial for the girls and footy in general."
Green, who saw her role in the coming years as mentor for those coming through, explained what she would say to them.
"Stick with it, chase your dreams. The only person that you need to worry about is yourself and doing better than what you did yesterday," she said.=
"This opportunity is huge, so don't take it for granted and if you push yourself hard enough, the opportunity is there."
With the inaugural men's team not expected until 2027, the road may be long to secure elite women's football in Tasmania.
