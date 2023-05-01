New defence force cadet facilities in Launceston worth $27 million are yet to start and are about two years behind schedule.
In January 2022 the former Morrison Government committed a total of $57.4 million to what was dubbed the the Anglesea Barracks Project.
It included $15.8 million for a new cadet facility in the northern suburbs of Launceston near the University of Tasmania and an $11.2 million upgrade of facilities for Australian Defence Force reserves and cadets at Youngtown Depot in South Launceston. There was also funding for a call centre at Anglesea Barracks in Hobart.
"Construction work on the project is due to start in early 2022 and is expected to be completed in mid-2023. Works will occur across Anglesea Barracks and Youngtown Depot," former defence industries Minister Melissa Price said.
The present defence industries Minister is Patrick Conroy.
A Defence spokesperson told the Examiner that construction at the University of Tasmania and Youngtown sites was now due to start in early 2024.
Construction at all three sites was is now due to be completed in early 2025.
"Work packages for the three sites will be released in a staged manner in order to manage the project budget in line with recent construction price increases," the spokesman said.
"To date, Defence has spent approximately $6 million on project management and design activities. Construction is due to commence at Anglesea Barracks in mid-2023.
The spokesman said Defence was finalising a land purchase at the University of Tasmania site at 75 Newnham Drive.
Bass MP Bridget Archer said the project was an important part of a Coalition investment announced in early 2022 to ensure that Defence infrastructure remained fit for purpose and able to deliver Defence capability.
"It is my understanding that the Barracks were due for completion later this year and while I certainly understand construction delays in this environment I am keen for Minister Conroy to be more forthcoming with updates as the project moves forward," Ms Archer said.
When originally announced Ms Price said the construction workforce across the projects was predicted to be an average of 30 personnel, with a peak of around 80 workers per day across sites.
The expanded call centre facility in Hobart was expected to create five new jobs.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
