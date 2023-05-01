The Examiner
Australian Defence Force facilities will be commenced in 2024

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated May 1 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 2:02pm
Defence Industries Minister Pat Conroy
Defence Industries Minister Pat Conroy

New defence force cadet facilities in Launceston worth $27 million are yet to start and are about two years behind schedule.

