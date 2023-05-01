Recreational shooters have taken aim at Tasmanian Parks and Wildlife Service's (PWS) plans to conduct an aerial cull of up to 300 feral deer.
Australian Deer Association Northern Tasmania branch president Andrew Lockett said unlike other recreational shooting organisations, the branch was largely supportive of the program.
"We just hope the aerial shooting is conducted humanely," he said.
"While deer are an introduced species, they should be afforded the same decency and respect as any other species.
"The only frustrating part of the project, from a shooter's point of view, is that we would like hunters to get the first access, but we can accept that hunting isn't appropriate in areas with high environmental value."
Mr Lockett said he agreed it was necessary for the government to take action to manage the deer populations in the state.
"Prior to the aerial shooting operations, the government relied on recreational shooters as the only means of population control," Mr Lockett said.
"We know the deer populations need to be managed, and this project is a way to do it. Truthfully, while it's sad to see the carcasses rot it really is the only thing the government can do with them given the regulations around game consumption, other than being used for pet meat."
READ MORE:
The PWS began the second phase of the cull on Monday, as the Walls of Jerusalem National Park will close from May 1 to June 4 for aerial shooting operations as part of a deer control project.
The Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area (TWWHA) Deer Control Project aims to eradicate wild fallow deer from the Walls of Jerusalem National Park to protect the area's wilderness values.
PWS landscape programs director Mark Bryce said wild fallow deer were a threat to the natural values of the TWWHA.
"It is important that we remove wild fallow deer from areas such as the Walls of Jerusalem National Park as they damage soils, waterways, and trample sensitive plants," Mr Bryce said.
"May has been selected due to favourable weather conditions and minimal impact on recreational users and wildlife."
Mr Bryce said the control project would be overseen by a qualified veterinarian who would independently supervise the operations and ensure animal welfare.
"Ultimately, the Deer Management Plan has a 'no deer' objective for the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area which means controlling new incursions and managing down existing populations," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.