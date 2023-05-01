Youth Week Tasmania, the state's largest celebration of young people, started Monday with events planned all across the state.
With events running until Sunday, May 7, young people will have the chance to attend talent shows, movie nights, climate cafe conversations and more.
Youth Network of Tasmania chief executive officer Tania Hunt said this year's theme was 'acceptance: be bold, be you'.
"That was developed based on feedback from young Tasmanians about what was important to them," Ms Hunt said.
"And so this year, there will be a focus on celebrating inclusivity and diversity within our communities and acceptance."
She said the week was about showcasing the skills and talents of young Tasmanians and acknowledging the positive contributions young people make to our communities.
"Young people are involved in the planning and delivery of Youth Week Tasmania activities," she said.
"This not only builds the capacity for them to develop practical skills, but provides an opportunity for young people to engage with their community."
On Tuesday, the Youth Advisory Group, which acts as a link between youth in Launceston and the City of Launceston council, will host an open meeting at Town Hall for any young people interested in how the group operates.
Ms Hunt said it was an important week to celebrate youth in Tasmania.
"We know young people are experiencing significant challenges at the moment, particularly with cost of living and a range of other challenges," she said.
"I think it's a really important event for young people to have fun, connect with their local community and to celebrate being a young Tasmanian."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
