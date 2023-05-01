Brandon Leary's stat sheet was something to behold in North Launceston's 62-point win against previously unbeaten Clarence.
The talented 19-year-old kicked six goals, collected 18 possessions and claimed six marks en route to 136 ranking points.
But the rangy forward was quick to give praise to his teammates when asked about the driving force behind the Bombers' first win of the season.
"Our defence was probably the main thing [that got us over the line], we're a bit undersized back there and we've got a lot of competitors who just give 100 per cent," he said.
However, the former Exeter High School student admitted his performance was one he was pleased with and will look to build from going forwards.
"I'm a confidence player, so when I kick a couple or lay a good tackle or something like that, I'll get up and about and play pretty well and I was lucky enough to go out on Saturday and contribute," he said.
"I'm happy with the win and happy that I've played well, because I get pretty down on myself when I don't play very well, but I'm happy that I was able to to be a piece of the puzzle."
Discussing his high possession count in relation to the position he was playing, Leary was happy that he could deliver for the Bombers in more ways than one.
"It helps when the ball is in [the forward 50] a lot more, obviously, but getting up the ground a bit more, laying some good tackles and applying pressure is probably what got me into the game early," he said.
"Having 18 touches and doing more than just kicking a few goals is nice and feels pretty good too."
North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer praised the teenager's defensive performance after the match and Leary credited his mentor for the developmental role he has played.
"He is definitely very vocal with me especially I feel, just when I'm up and about making sure to get to me and say that I'm going alright and as I said, confidence is a big thing with me and he's really good at that," he said.
