Moveforlex was an expensive yearling by Tasmanian standards but, if jockey David Pires is right, he could prove a very smart buy.
Pires put a huge rap on the beautifully-bred three-year-old after he broke his maiden status at start No. 2 in Hobart on Sunday.
"I think he's going to be the next best thing here (in Tasmania), the jockey said.
"He gives you a magnificent feel when you are riding him in trackwork and in races.
"The (Scott Brunton) team has done a really good job with him and we'll find a nice race for him."
Brunton Racing paid $240,000 for the South Australian-bred colt at the 2021 Inglis Melbourne Premier Sale.
He is by the great So You Think out of the Fusaichi Pegasus mare Glory Guru whose seven previous foals to race were all winners.
Glory Guru is a half sister to Gold Guru, a three-time group 1 winner of the Australian Guineas, Ranvet Stakes (beating Might And Power) and AJC Derby (beating Tie The Knot).
Another of her half brothers, Gallant Guru, won the group 2 Sandown Classic.
Moveforlex is raced by a big syndicate of owners, some of whom are also in The Inevitable.
His winning margin on Sunday wasn't great and the opposition was only moderate but it was an impressive effort after a wide run from the outside barrier.
"It was a sticky gate and we were three wide the trip with no cover," Pires said.
"He sort of come off thee bridle between the 600m and 400m and I didn't think I was going to pick them up.
"But once he straightened he really pinned his ears back and hit the line well.
"There was a bit of bumping over the last 200m but he got through it."
The win was Pires' 40th for the season and he shares the lead on the jockeys' premiership with Siggy Carr who rode a treble.
Brendon McCoull is only one win behind.
The season is now three-quarters complete, with only 13 meetings remaining.
Brighton trainer Terry Evans reaped the reward for what he described as a "hare-brained idea" when Etosha won over 1400m at Elwick on Sunday.
The four-year-old had won two of his previous 16 starts but had been earmarked by many as essentially a speedster lacking stamina.
Despite that reputation, Evans decided to go against the obvious and try the gelding in longer races.
"He'd been leading in 1000m races and stopping so I had this hare-brained idea that he might do better if I changed his training routine and stepped him up in distance," the trainer said.
"I thought if he could jump out and not go flat out from the start he could keep a bit for the finish.
"And he didn't let me down."
Victorian apprentice Hannah Le Blanc said the pre-race plan was to ride Etosha "more neutral" than normal but his natural speed saw him lead anyway.
Le Blanc let him go before the home turn and he quickly put a gap on the field.
He was still three lengths in front at the 150m before runner-up Gee Gee Silentnite closed strongly to get within a head.
The others made no impression, with third placegetter Wolf Rein still three lengths in arrears.
Gareth Rattray will have to wait at least a few more days to bring up another career milestone after going winless at Mowbray on Sunday night.
The Latrobe-based reinsman could manage only three minor placings so is still sitting on 1499 wins.
His tally includes two overseas winners - one in New Zealand during the Australian Drivers Championship and one in Norway during the World Drivers Championship.
When Rattray reaches 1500 wins he will become only the second Tasmanian driver to achieve that feat behind Ricky Duggan.
He should have plenty of chances this weekend, with Mowbray racing on Friday night and Hobart on Sunday night.
Rohan Hillier and Mitch Ford took driving honours on Sunday night with doubles while, after a slow start, Ben Yole trained the last three winners.
The days when Tasmanian trainers played a leading role in the jumps races at Warrnambool are long gone but Scott Brunton will keep the flag flying this week with seven runners on the flat.
He will kick off with last-start Hobart winner Verbano in Tuesday's Benchmark 70 Handicap over 1200m.
On Wednesday, First Accused will tackle the $200,000 Wangoom Handicap, where he is a $21 chance in a wide open market, and Lucky Lil is in the Benchmark 64 Handicap.
Lucky Lil is also an acceptor for a shorter race on Thursday when Brunton also has Mandela Effect, Tsunami Sam, The Executive and Yarra Master engaged.
All the horses will be ridden by David Pires except Yarra Master who has 61kg in the final of the Neville Wilson Series and Brunton has chosen to use 2kg-claiming apprentice Tom Prebble.
Brunton is no stranger to feature-race success at the three-day carnival as in 2013, when training in partnership with his father David, he won the Warrnambool Cup with Banca Mo.
Launceston owners Sharee Marshall and Leon Laskey will also have a runner on Tuesday.
They are part-owners of the Gai Waterhouse/Adrian Bott trained Teofilo Star who will tackle the Maiden Hurdle over 3200m.
The five-year-old was beaten in a photo-finish in a maiden hurdle at Pakenham last month and will now carry 3kg less after the claim for Campbell Rawiller.
He is $2.60 favourite in the TAB fixed-odds market.
There are 30 races over the three days including eight over jumps.
The $400,000 Grand Annual Steeple and $300,000 Warrnambool Cup, where dual Launceston Cup winner Aurora's Symphony is an acceptor, are both run on Thursday.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
