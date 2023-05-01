Two months after delivering one of the most memorable moments in Tasmanian cricket history, Sarah Coyte has left the state.
The 32-year-old multi-format international bowled the remarkable final over featuring five wickets which secured the Women's National Cricket League title for the Tasmanian Tigers against South Australia by one run.
Cricket Tasmania announced on Monday that Coyte's three seasons in the state were coming to an end with the announcement that she has signed a two-year deal with her native NSW.
Playing some of her best domestic cricket to date in Tasmania, Coyte was voted the Tigers' female player of the season in 2021-22, was the WNCL leading wicket-taker in 2022-23 (with 30 scalps at 15.56) and a member of the history-making 2021-22 and 2022-23 champion teams.
Thanking Coyte, a Cricket Tasmania statement said: "We are thrilled for this opportunity for Sarah to continue her career in her home state, close to her family and loved ones.
"Sarah will forever be a part of the Tigers family and Tasmanian cricket history, and we wish her all the best for this next chapter of her career."
Tasmanian talent Taran Armstrong appears to be on his way to Cairns Taipans.
Both the NBL and ESPN have reported that the Burnie 21-year-old has rejected a possible move to the Tasmania JackJumpers in favour of the Queensland franchise.
The 196-centimetre point guard has spent the last two seasons at California Baptist University.
Launceston's Sam Fox completed a clean sweep in the first round of the QuadCrown Mountain Bike Series in Penguin.
The Wild Penguin was the first of four rounds in Australia's newest stage race with the remaining three to be held in Queensland, NSW and Victoria.
However, 22-year-old Fox will be flying to Europe on Tuesday.
"It's been an amazing summer of racing in Australia, now it's time to see if I can continue the momentum overseas on the big scene!" he said on Instagram.
Taroona exacted revenge on Launceston in the Tasmanian Rugby Union grand final rematch.
The Penguins won 26-12 in Saturday's opening round.
The Stags pushed powerhouse Devonport to the brink in a 25-31 defeat, University lost Friday night's Battle of the Bay 27-21 to Hobart Lions while Burnie had a 55-13 win over Harlequins.
The Emus also emerged victorious in the women's competition, defeating Harlequeens and Taroona before taking out their grand final rematch with University 32-17.
The annual six-week grade croquet pennant will be managed by Devonport and begin the week of September 25, with opens on Thursday, B-grade Monday and C-grade Friday.
The handicap pennant, to be organised by North Esk Croquet Club and limited to six weeks, is in March 2024.
A novice event will be on July 1 and 2 and golf croquet singles on August 5 and 6.
The state golf croquet doubles tournament will be on May 11-13 with Croquet Tasmania's annual meeting also at the Northern Tasmanian Centre on May 20.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.