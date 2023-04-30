In Sunday's victories, George Waller (3 and 2), Josh Molendyk (5 and 3), Mitch Van Noord (4 and 2), Jack Tregaskisjago (4 and 3), Ryan Thomas (9 and 7), Greg Longmore (3 and 2) and Ronan Filgate (3 and 2) won against Southern Country while Shayne Walker (1 hole), Tregaskisjago (3 and 2) Filgate(4 and 2), and Thomas (3 and 1) were successful against North-West Golf Tasmania.